News 12 provides a breakdown of Yonkers City Council's term limit vote
The City Council voted 4-3 in favor of amending the city charter to extend term limits for City Council members and the mayor from three to four terms.
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own Residents
Mayor Adams welcomes migrants to New York CityPhoto byImages from Twitter. Daniel Barber represents the New York City Housing Authority and its 339,000 tenants. New York plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on migrants and he is disgusted by this.
State lawmakers renew push to muffle NYPD firing range after decades of failed promises
A rendering of upgraded facilities at Rodman's Neck in the Bronx, home to the NYPD firing range. North Bronx residents have put up with the sound of gunfire for over 50 years. [ more › ]
Bellone: Cyberattack breached county traffic agency, potentially exposing personal data of people issued moving violations over past decade
Suffolk County, still struggling to recover from a cyberattack earlier this year in which hackers reportedly stole 4 terabytes of data from county computer systems, revealed for the first time Wednesday specific information about a large-scale breach of a county network. Personal data of individuals who were issued nearly half...
syossetadvance.com
Jericho ranks second in NYS 3rd to 8th grade tests
The Jericho scores for proficiency in English and Math for third to eighth grade students were the second highest in New York State, according to the New York State Department of Education test results. Jericho Superintendent Hank Grishman announced the results at the School Board meeting Thursday, and thanked the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again
ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
greenwichsentinel.com
OHP Blog – Conyers Farm Then and Now
In 1977, the land that now comprises the 78 luxury homes of Conyers Farm, was described as “desolate and overgrown…I have no desire to see the place in its present state of neglect.” These words were spoken to interviewer Penny Bott of the Oral History Project by narrator Eleanor Enright as she decried the condition of the once-beautiful estate where she had worked from 1934 to 1950.
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
portwashington-news.com
Welcoming Commune To Port Washington
Cari Gatto, a Port Washington resident for 16 years, has recently opened Commune, located at 307 Main St. Commune is a beautiful space that offers a variety of wellness classes in the most intimate and peace-provoking environment. Commune offers classes like yoga, guided meditation, reiki healing and other workshops. Gatto...
westportjournal.com
Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’
WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
A Railroad Strike Could Lead to a Literal Shitshow in NYC
Aside from shutting down a massive sector of the global economy ahead of the holidays, a looming national rail strike could end up being a much more visceral experience for New Yorkers.A tentative deal brokered by the Biden administration fell through on Monday, with one of the freight rail industry’s biggest unions narrowly voting down the labor agreement and sending everyone back to the drawing board. The strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, according to The New York Times.But a strike could be particularly shitty for the 8.5 million people living in New York City—literally.Across the...
greenwichfreepress.com
Former Stamford Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients of More than $700,000
On Wednesday US Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Avery announced that William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, formerly of Stamford waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty of one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. McCullough’s clients lost approximately $720,851.05 through his...
Mid-Hudson News Network
All 21 establishments pass Westchester County’s underage drinking initiative
WHITE PLAINS – State Police from the Somers barracks conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Westchester County. During the initiative, 21 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid New York driver’s license. All 21 establishments were in...
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.
Stamford dispensary Fine Fettle becomes one of the first to get approved to sell recreational marijuana
Fine Fettle got in on the ground floor of Connecticut's adult use cannabis market. The dispensary was approved for a hybrid license Tuesday.
Commercial Observer
The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians
Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
About 470K driver's license numbers compromised in Suffolk County cyberattack
Motorists who were issued moving violation traffic tickets in certain Suffolk County towns may have had their driver’s license information compromised during a September cyberattack on the county government, officials announced Wednesday.
rew-online.com
Houlihan Lawrence Announces Five New Agents Joined New Rochelle Office
Houlihan Lawrence has announced that five new agents – Jonny Lezi , Angelina Melendez-Beach, Denisse De Dios Alvarez, Ann Alifante-Briscoe and Tim Martin – have joined the company’s New Rochelle office. Angelina Melendez-Beach was most recently a self-employed contractor for Healthmasters Inc. in New York City, where...
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
greenwichsentinel.com
First Congregational Christmas tree and wreath sale
The First Congregational Church of Greenwich 56th Annual Christmas Tree and Wreath sale benefiting six local charities supporting children and families begins on Saturday, November 26 and continues on weekends from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. until December 4. Over 500 fresh cut balsam and fraser trees from New Hampshire will be available. Balsam and mixed greens wreaths can be custom decorated with artisan made bows. Stands and roping are also available.
