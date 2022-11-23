ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

syossetadvance.com

Jericho ranks second in NYS 3rd to 8th grade tests

The Jericho scores for proficiency in English and Math for third to eighth grade students were the second highest in New York State, according to the New York State Department of Education test results. Jericho Superintendent Hank Grishman announced the results at the School Board meeting Thursday, and thanked the...
JERICHO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again

ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

OHP Blog – Conyers Farm Then and Now

In 1977, the land that now comprises the 78 luxury homes of Conyers Farm, was described as “desolate and overgrown…I have no desire to see the place in its present state of neglect.” These words were spoken to interviewer Penny Bott of the Oral History Project by narrator Eleanor Enright as she decried the condition of the once-beautiful estate where she had worked from 1934 to 1950.
GREENWICH, CT
portwashington-news.com

Welcoming Commune To Port Washington

Cari Gatto, a Port Washington resident for 16 years, has recently opened Commune, located at 307 Main St. Commune is a beautiful space that offers a variety of wellness classes in the most intimate and peace-provoking environment. Commune offers classes like yoga, guided meditation, reiki healing and other workshops. Gatto...
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
westportjournal.com

Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’

WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
WESTPORT, CT
TheDailyBeast

A Railroad Strike Could Lead to a Literal Shitshow in NYC

Aside from shutting down a massive sector of the global economy ahead of the holidays, a looming national rail strike could end up being a much more visceral experience for New Yorkers.A tentative deal brokered by the Biden administration fell through on Monday, with one of the freight rail industry’s biggest unions narrowly voting down the labor agreement and sending everyone back to the drawing board. The strike could cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, according to The New York Times.But a strike could be particularly shitty for the 8.5 million people living in New York City—literally.Across the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Former Stamford Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients of More than $700,000

On Wednesday US Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Avery announced that William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, formerly of Stamford waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty of one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. McCullough’s clients lost approximately $720,851.05 through his...
STAMFORD, CT
longisland.com

Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.  
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Commercial Observer

The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians

Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Houlihan Lawrence Announces Five New Agents Joined New Rochelle Office

Houlihan Lawrence has announced that five new agents – Jonny Lezi , Angelina Melendez-Beach, Denisse De Dios Alvarez, Ann Alifante-Briscoe and Tim Martin – have joined the company’s New Rochelle office. Angelina Melendez-Beach was most recently a self-employed contractor for Healthmasters Inc. in New York City, where...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greenwichsentinel.com

First Congregational Christmas tree and wreath sale

The First Congregational Church of Greenwich 56th Annual Christmas Tree and Wreath sale benefiting six local charities supporting children and families begins on Saturday, November 26 and continues on weekends from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. until December 4. Over 500 fresh cut balsam and fraser trees from New Hampshire will be available. Balsam and mixed greens wreaths can be custom decorated with artisan made bows. Stands and roping are also available.
GREENWICH, CT

