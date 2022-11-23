ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC man back in custody 1 month after mistaken release from Wayne County jail, deputies say

By Amber Trent
 3 days ago

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is back in custody nearly a month after he was mistakenly released from a Wayne County jail, authorities say.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Stephen Douglas Hardison was being held at their detention center after he had errantly been let out of the statewide misdemeant confinement program in Wayne County on Oct. 29.

He was being held on $100,000 bond and was due in court Wednesday.

Deputies say Hardison had pending release orders amounting to a $75,000 bond in Nash County.

After his mistaken release, Nash County deputies say they tracked him to a home in Wilson County with the help of deputies in Wake and Wilson counties.

Officials say they went to the home Tuesday and arrested Hardison, who emerged from a detached garage, without incident.

Deputies say Hardison was wearing “the exact same clothing” as a person suspected in a string of vehicle break-ins that took place Nov. 18, and that a vehicle on the property matched one used during the break-ins.

A search turned up tools that six people reported stolen, deputies said, adding that those items were returned.

Hardison is charged with seven counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles, two counts of breaking or entering, one count of felony larceny, two counts misdemeanor larceny, and one county of larceny after breaking or entering, according to deputies.

