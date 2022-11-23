Read full article on original website
CNET
9 Walmart Black Friday Deals That Are Better Than Amazon
Black Friday sales and Walmart go together like peanut butter and jelly. And despite facing intense holiday competition from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other online retailers, Walmart still has some of the best Black Friday deals that you'll find in real life or online. There are deals on products from Nintendo, Google, Hot Wheels, Yankee Candle and Walmart's own Onn brand.
CNET
6 Incredible Target Deals You Won't Find at Amazon on Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Amazon's website is crammed with deals right now, but heads up: You may be able to find some items -- including TVs, smartphones and tablets -- for a lower price at another retailer like Target. : Black Friday Sales on Amazon: How to Find the Absolute Best Deals. If you're...
CNET
Here's Where to Get Free Food and Deals While You Shop on Black Friday 2022
Black Friday is here. And just as important to the deals you can get on gifts at major retailers today are the food deals you can snag as you shop. Black Friday is the Olympics of shopping. And you wouldn't run a marathon without proper fuel, would you? Don't fret: Some of your favorite chains are offering free food, discounts and gift card deals on Nov. 25 and beyond.
CNET
9 Kohl's Black Friday Deals That Beat Amazon
Cyber Monday and Black Friday of course mean big deals at Kohl's this holiday shopping season, and if you do a bit of digging, you can find bargains that are even better than ones you'll find retail giant Amazon. To get a bigger discount, you can boost the Black Friday deals at Kohl's with two coupon codes you can stack for 10% off (use code HOME10, on home items only) and 15% off sale prices (with code ENJOY15). Kohl's also offers free shipping on all orders $25 or above -- and let's not forget about Kohl's Cash.
CNET
13 Black Friday Deals Under $10 Ahead of Cyber Monday
Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? In this economy? Money might be tight these days, but that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself. If you're working with less disposable income this holiday season, we've rounded up some of the most affordable deals below that can help you grab some gifts or everyday essentials for less.
CNET
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Steam Sale Video Game Deals
The Steam Autumn Sale is on from Nov. 22-29 this year, but even if it's not in the name, this is essentially parent company Valve's Steam Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount period. Some excellent PC games have discounts -- from older titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Days...
CNET
Secret Alexa Deals: Every Black Friday, Amazon Hides a Few in Your Echo
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Everyone knows where to look for most of the truly great Black Friday deals at this point, with ads having been out for a week and the shopping season fast approaching. But did you know Amazon has a secret stash of Black Friday deals it reserves for those who own an Amazon Echo or one of the other Alexa-enabled gadgets? Every year there's a handful of truly great Black Friday deals you can only get when you ask Alexa to order them for you, and this year is no different.
CNET
11 Great Cyber Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals That Are Available Now
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Portable Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes, and thanks to having rechargeable batteries -- and offering wireless connectivity -- they've become almost as indispensable as wireless headphones or earbuds for playing your audio on the go.
CNET
Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Deals: PS5 Restock, Apple iPads, 4K TVs, Much More
Black Friday is in full swing and Walmart's deals are epic. Some of our favorites include the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle, the discounted AirPods and the Fitbit Versa 4, but there are many more fantastic options to browse through -- such as Walmart's huge Black Friday savings on Apple gear. You can also find great deals on small appliances, like air fryers, and even scented candles. Your home is going to smell so good.
CNET
Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods Remain Discounted as Cyber Monday Deals Start
The best deals on some of our favorite Apple products, including the AirPods Max, MacBook Pro M2, iPad Pro and Watch Series 8, are here as Cyber Monday arrives and Black Friday ends. Whether you're looking to upgrade or just want an early start on Christmas gifts, it's the perfect time to get what you need -- for a discount.
CNET
Woot's 1-Day Black Friday Sale on Refurb iPhone Models Can Save You Hundreds
Apple makes some of the best phones on the market, but they don't come cheap -- even on Black Friday. If the sticker price of the latest model has put you off upgrading, or you just haven't found an iPhone 14 deal that suits, there's a one-day sale over at Woot that may have exactly what you're looking for. The sale offers unlocked iPhone models in refurbished condition with prices starting at just $140. With hundreds of dollars in savings compared to brand new models, it's well worth peeping the sale.
CNET
Black Friday Brings Some of the Best Beats Headphone Deals Yet
Beats headphones and earbuds are audio royalty, and that comes with a high price tag. If you've been turned off by that cost, though, Black Friday could help you change your mind. The best Black Friday deals available right now include a number of great offers on Beats headphones and earbuds. Those who need a new pair to listen to their music, podcasts or even make calls on should definitely take a peek at these sales.
CNET
Black Friday: One of the Best Games of the Year Is on Sale at Walmart
Black Friday has some big video game sales from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, but one of the best games around has a big discount. Elden Ring by FromSoftware came out in early 2022 and is the frontrunner for the game of the year. It's on sale right now for $35 for the PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S consoles at GameStop and Walmart.
CNET
Limited Time Black Friday TV Deals: Top Sales From Roku, Samsung, Sony, LG, Vizio and More
Black Friday deals are going strong, and it's a great time to snag a huge TV discount from Amazon, Best Buy or elsewhere. It's been a big couple of days and Black Friday deals at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target have some massive discounts available on top TVs. The challenge right now isn't finding a TV claiming to be on sale, but finding one worth buying at an actual price drop. Seemingly every TV is marked with some kind of discount, but it's not always easy to tell which TV deals are actually worth your hard-earned cash.
CNET
Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Black Friday
Amazon's Black Friday deals aren't the only way to save money on your favorite products. The retailer currently has a new Spin & Win game, via the Amazon app, consisting of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
CNET
Black Friday Adjustable Dumbbell Deals: Bowflex, Jaxjox, PowerBlock, CAP and more
When it comes to physical health, strength training is a good way to build muscle, get stronger and become more fit. Having dumbbells or weights at home can be a good way to get started. Those who may not have the time or flexibility in their schedule to head to the gym may find that having an at-home gym can make this more feasible. However, not everyone has enough space to keep multiple pairs of dumbbells.
CNET
Take $40 Off this 2TB Xbox Series X Storage Expansion Card for Black Friday
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Black Friday is just as much about pricey accessories as it is about air fryers. Any console gamer will tell you that the amount of storage included on their console just isn't enough. Xbox Series X and S owners looking to expand their storage capacity, listen up: Right now you can grab this 2TB NVMe solid-state drive for $360. That's a savings of $40 and matches an all-time Amazon low.
CNET
Get Peacock Premium for $12 a Year in This Cyber Monday Sale (Save $48)
NBC's answer to Paramount Plus, Peacock, is offering a sweet deal on entertainment even as Black Friday ends and Cyber Monday begins: 12 months of premium tier for $12. The service usually costs $5 a month. That means you can watch all 64 games of the 2022 World Cup live -- in Spanish -- plus Sunday night football games and the entire Peacock library for just a fraction of the yearly cost.
CNET
Huge 1-Day Apple Sale at Best Buy Discounts Every Apple Product
Apple products are known for rarely going on sale, but you can save on all of its products at Best Buy in this post-Black Friday sale. The retailer is slashing prices across the board and offering some of the best Black Friday Apple deals we've seen this shopping season with discounts on AirPods, iPads, Macs and even the latest iPhone 14 series phones.
CNET
Apple AirTags Just Got a Huge Black Friday Price Drop
Black Friday 2022 is in full force now, plus there's a neat deal on a four-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers. Amazon has a wealth of huge discounts on a wide variety of products, but that AirTag deal stands out. Rarely discounted, Amazon has that four-pack of AirTags for only $80, which is $20 less than what Apple sells them for. This deal actually recently got better, dropping from $85 just a little while ago. So grab yourself a pack and keep track of the whereabouts of your keys, dog and anything else you want to keep close.
