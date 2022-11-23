Police asking for help in identifying suspects in gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS – Police need your help identifying two people.

According to reports, they are wanted for a shooting at a BP gas station on South Grand Avenue that happened October 26. Police said the victim was pumping gas and had a weapon pointed at the ground when a man and a woman shot at him.

The woman grabbed the victim’s gun and his cellphone. Both attackers left in a blue sedan. The victim then drove himself to the hospital.

