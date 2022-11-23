ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police asking for help in identifying suspects in gas station shooting

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYhjv_0jLDiAqm00

ST. LOUIS – Police need your help identifying two people.

According to reports, they are wanted for a shooting at a BP gas station on South Grand Avenue that happened October 26. Police said the victim was pumping gas and had a weapon pointed at the ground when a man and a woman shot at him.

Top Story: O’Fallon, Missouri passes anti-panhandling bill

The woman grabbed the victim’s gun and his cellphone. Both attackers left in a blue sedan. The victim then drove himself to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 10

Tomas Tomas
2d ago

What lead up to this point?Why was he walking with the gun in the first place?And then she takes it away from him? These people know each other.There is more to this story.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man, 46, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the 5200 blocks of the Hodiamont Tracks in St. Louis Wednesday, police said. Officers and EMS responded around 5 p.m. and found 46-year-old Damon Atkins not conscious and not breathing after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man arrested for allegedly stealing from SUV in Arnold

A 55-year-old St. Louis man was arrested for allegedly stealing an AT&T Wi-Fi box from an SUV parked outside the Target store, 3849 Vogel Road, in Arnold. The man was arrested after he was located at a Fenton business five days following the theft, Arnold Police reported. A 51-year-old Barnhart...
ARNOLD, MO
WCIA

Man hurt in officer-involved shooting

LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
LITCHFIELD, IL
KMOV

WANTED: Photos show duo sought after man shot while pumping gas in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police have released photos showing a man and woman they are looking for after a man was shot while pumping gas in St. Louis on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old victim told police he was pumping gas at the BP Gas Station at 1551 South Grand when a man in a dark blue Chevrolet sedan approached him around 11:45 a.m. The victim said the suspect got out of the car and stared him down, at which time the victim grabbed his gun and pointed it toward the ground.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Mulberry Grove Man Killed In Three Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127

A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
BOND COUNTY, IL
Washington Missourian

Motorist crashes into dispensary, vehicle causes fire in building

Multiple police and firefighters were dispatched to the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary in Washington in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 24. Lt. Detective Steve Sitzes, a spokesperson for the Washington Police Department, said the department's initial page was made at 12:18 a.m. after the dispensary's security system began sounding multiple alarms.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

Man killed in house fire in Freeburg, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A 62-year-old man died in a house fire Friday in Freeburg, Illinois. The fire occurred around 7 a.m. in the 700 block of Kessler Road. Freeburg Fire Protection District Chief Hans Mueller said the victim’s neighbor, who was a firefighter, heard the sound of an explosion and went outside to see “flames showing through the outside of a window.”
FREEBURG, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

50K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy