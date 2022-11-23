Read full article on original website
Woman with MS receives new wheelchair van from Charlotte nonprofit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman with multiple sclerosis was surprised with a new wheelchair van on Giving Tuesday thanks to All Things Possible Medical Fundraising. Leandra Blackmon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 30 years ago. The 53-year-old uses a wheelchair and has overall weakness and muscle spasms due to the disease. Blackmon lost vision in her right eye and has Nystagmus (involuntary rapid eye movement) that affects her sight, depth perception and coordination.
Homicide investigation started in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a homicide investigation in the north part of the city Tuesday afternoon. According to an alert shared around 1 p.m., CMPD said a person was pronounced dead along Rachel Street in the Druid Hills South neighborhood. As of writing, initial details about what led up to the investigation were not known.
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opens new center in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury Monday in the Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.
Homicide reported in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating another homicide Tuesday, this time in the west Charlotte area. Just after 6 p.m., CMPD officers responded to Sadler Road and Fox Valley Road in the Dixie-Berryhill area in response to an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, police found a victim suffering from gunshot injuries in their own driveway. The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Missing 85-year-old Clover man found safe
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: The missing person has been found safe and the Silver Alert is canceled. WCNC Charlotte has removed his name and photo from this story as he was found safe. A Silver Alert was issued for an 85-year-old man from Clover, South Carolina, on Monday....
Waltonwood the experience you deserve!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
One dead after shooting at North Carolina McDonald’s
The location was close to the McDonalds in the Starmount neighborhood near 901 E. Arrowood Road.
Larry Sprinkle safe after car he was in catches fire at Belmont Christmas Parade
BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's weather forecaster Larry Sprinkle is safe after a car caught fire at the Belmont Christmas Parade, Belmont Police confirmed. Sprinkle has been riding in the same car with the same driver in the same parade for a decade now, so this incident was quite shocking to him.
Charlotte murder suspect captured in Greensboro, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte in late October was arrested in Guilford County Monday, investigators said. Tyquawon Parker, 27, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Ahylea Willard.
Man accused of shooting, killing Charlotte woman and stealing her Mercedes-Benz this October: CMPD
A man is facing multiple charges including murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a Charlotte woman back in October, CMPD said.
Charlotte nonprofit seeking solutions for rising rents pricing out artists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people are worried that Charlotte artists are being pushed away because they can't find space to work, but one Queen City-based nonprofit is seeking solutions with some unique ideas. The problem is Charlotte's building boom means finding affordable space in the city is almost impossible....
Roads closed at shopping center near UNC Charlotte after gas line cut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gas line cut at a shopping center near UNC Charlotte is causing road closures in the area. On Monday just before 4 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department announced that a natural gas line cut caused JM Keynes Drive to be closed for an extended period of time. Olmsted Drive will also be closed.
Two killed in overnight collision in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have died following a collision in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The collision occurred just after midnight on West Trade Street near Wesley Heights Way. MEDIC said two people were pronounced deceased at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for...
Neighbors concerned for wildlife being impaled while hopping fences in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Some neighbors in south Charlotte are upset with their homeowner’s association after spiked fences were installed because they say they’re causing harm to wildlife in the area. Channel 9 reporter Almiya White spoke with residents about one incident over the weekend that raised alarms. Sue...
CMPD tweets update regarding high volume of 911 calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A month after WCNC Charlotte first reported concerns about long 911 call hold times, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they are taking more calls with fewer staffers. In a tweet posted Monday, CMPD says it has already taken 12,000 more 911 calls this year compared with...
3 hurt in shooting at Rock Hill event venue, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Three people were hurt in a shooting at the Charlotte Metro Event Venue in Rock Hill on Saturday, police said. Rock Hill police were called to the venue for a report of shots being fired a few minutes before 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw people speeding away from the parking lot in multiple vehicles. Witnesses said they heard the shooting but didn't see the suspects.
Construction underway for affordable housing in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council is working to make Charlotte more affordable for lower income residents. The council approved more than $20 million to cover additional costs for already approved affordable housing projects on Monday night. This comes as ground broke Tuesday on a new affordable housing apartment...
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's on South Blvd
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's in southwest Charlotte Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting at the McDonald's on South Boulevard near East Arrowood Road around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. CMPD has not released his name at this time.
Cheerwine Holiday Punch with bourbon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to his website, Your Charlotte Bartender is a premier mixologist out of Charlotte with over 20 years of exclusive experience. Get your curated cocktail mixology service from him. You will be able to customize your event, and Rusty will bring everything you could need for a memorable night. Available for private parties, or virtual tasting experiences.
