WKRN
Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia
A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia, leaving several people dead and injured, authorities said. Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia. A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia, leaving several people dead and injured, authorities said. Giving pets as gifts. Experts say be prepared...
Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the general assembly could address.
TODAY.com
Idaho murders: Police comb through 100s of pieces of evidence
Nearly two weeks after a quadruple homicide rocked the University of Idaho campus and the surrounding community, investigators say they are working through Thanksgiving to try to find more information on the suspect. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 24, 2022.
Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
Utah woman faces felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of rent payments
A woman in southern Utah has been arrested earlier this month for theft after authorities found she had been stealing rent payments from tenants and using a company debit card to make unauthorized purchases.
WTOP
PHOTOS: Former home of George Washington’s aunt up for sale in Virginia
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington’s aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further.
Henrico Police looking for Short Pump robbery suspects
The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating the suspects of a robbery that took place in the Short Pump area.
WSET
Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff following Chesapeake Walmart shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Thanksgiving eve, the Governor of Virginia issued a flag order following the tragic shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake. Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered both the U.S. flag and the Commonwealth of Virginia flag to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in Virginia.
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
wsvaonline.com
Virginia Casino prepares to open
Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, Sheetz was prevented from offering their $1.99 deal in Maryland because of a state law
A Sheetz spokesperson told us "Maryland law prohibits selling fuel below cost. As a result, Sheetz discounted the sale of Unleaded 88 as low as possible."
On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
At least 10 deaths on Idaho roads prior to Thanksgiving
At least 10 people died and several others suffered injuries in wrecks across Idaho during the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Authorities are hoping that the remainder of the holiday season is less deadly on Idaho's roads and have launched a public safety campaign with that goal in mind. Idaho State Police announced that they have teamed up with over 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the state...
eastidahonews.com
‘Wildlife Express’ tries to catch up with the American pronghorn in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Pronghorn are unlike any other animal in the American West. Not to be confused with their African lookalikes — the antelope — pronghorn occupy a mix of landscapes across southern and eastern Idaho and into the central Idaho mountains (and grace the cover of this month’s Wildlife Express.)
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
