Virginia State

WKRN

Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia

A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia, leaving several people dead and injured, authorities said. Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting in Virginia. A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Virginia, leaving several people dead and injured, authorities said. Giving pets as gifts. Experts say be prepared...
NASHVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

Idaho murders: Police comb through 100s of pieces of evidence

Nearly two weeks after a quadruple homicide rocked the University of Idaho campus and the surrounding community, investigators say they are working through Thanksgiving to try to find more information on the suspect. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 24, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

Virginia kidnapping victims rescued at Wilkes-Barre Twp. Walmart

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police say they rescued a mother and daughter at Walmart, who were kidnapped from Virginia. According to detectives, on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. police were contacted by investigators at the Patrick Sheriff’s Department in Virginia regarding a woman and her two-year-old child that had been kidnapped. Police […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTOP

PHOTOS: Former home of George Washington’s aunt up for sale in Virginia

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Built in 1699, the Indian Banks estate on the Northern Neck was once home to George Washington’s aunt, Esther Ball, (he even initialed one of the bricks), but its history dates back even further.
VIRGINIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for ammunition owner

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
wsvaonline.com

Virginia Casino prepares to open

Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

On the Farm: Winter does not stop Virginia farmers

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Winter for most of us means bundling up to stay warm, or shoveling snow, or slowing down on the roads because of ice. Sure, it is a nuisance, but it is not like our livelihoods depend on having to battle through the winter elements every hour of every day. However, that […]
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
Idaho State Journal

At least 10 deaths on Idaho roads prior to Thanksgiving

At least 10 people died and several others suffered injuries in wrecks across Idaho during the days leading up to Thanksgiving. Authorities are hoping that the remainder of the holiday season is less deadly on Idaho's roads and have launched a public safety campaign with that goal in mind. Idaho State Police announced that they have teamed up with over 40 law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the state...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Baltimore

TV meteorologist, pilot from Timonium, Maryland, die in news helicopter crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag were identified as the people killed in the crash in a statement by WBTV — and by coworkers who'd been reporting on the crash live from the station's studio.Tayag is from Timonium, Maryland, according to his social media profile pages.Fighting back tears, anchors Jamie Boll and Molly Grantham mourned their colleagues...
TIMONIUM, MD
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE

