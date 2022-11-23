Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
17-year-old American skater Malinin sweeps Grand Prix season
ESPOO, Finland (AP) — American figure skater Ilia Malinin swept his Grand Prix assignments by taking the men’s gold medal at the Grand Prix of Espoo on Saturday, making the rising 17-year-old star one of the favorites to win at Grand Prix Final. The stop in Finland replaced...
WTOP
Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard sorry to disappoint mother
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Sorry, mom. Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard felt he disappointed his mother when Poland beat his team at the World Cup on Saturday. The French coach said before the match that it was going to be very special for her because her parents were Polish, “but she will wear her Saudi national shirt. Don’t worry.”
Comments / 0