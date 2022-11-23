Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!
There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
wtaq.com
Titletown Into Full Winter Activities
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With the Ariens Hill now officially open, Titletown is fully sliding into the winter season. Titletown opened the 46-foot tubing hill at 10 a.m. Friday with the beginning of its Winter Jubilee Warm Up. This year’s opening date marks the earliest the Ariens Hill has...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
Two Wisconsin Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
wtaq.com
Berlin Vigil In Memory Of Ethan Thom
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil was held Friday night for 11-year-old Easton Thom. Easton lost his life in a hunting accident in Green Lake County Sunday morning. Friends and family of Easton gathered to light candles, pray, and share tearful memories. “It’s made me hug my child a...
wapl.com
Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
kjas.com
Man wanted in Vernon Parish captured in Wisconsin
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man named in arrest warrants for burglaries in the nearby Burr Ferry Community was captured on Thursday some 920 miles away in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Sheriff Sam Craft says Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was confronted by police in the town next to...
wearegreenbay.com
Gallagher’s Pizza serves free untraditional Thanksgiving meal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the west side of Green Bay, Gallagher’s Pizza was serving up some hot meals for those in need. The restaurant says that everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. “Not everybody has a family that they can spend the holidays with...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant Injury
After 3 consecutive seasons with 13 wins, saying the 4-7 Green Bay Packers have been a disappointment this season would be an understatement. A new report has given us more of an understanding of the sudden fall of a team previously considered a Super Bowl favorite.
wtaq.com
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
Fox11online.com
New highway interchange in Fond du Lac County to open Thanksgiving morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new interchange will be opening in Fond du Lac County just in time for holiday traffic. The new Wisconsin State Highway 23 and County Road UU interchange will be opening Thursday morning. The interchange is part of a larger project to expand Highway...
wtaq.com
Holiday Sales Off And Running At Bay Park Square
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The sales are rolling in this Black Friday weekend. Shoppers went to Bay Park Square on a hunt for the best Black Friday bargains. Kayla Knapp and her mom Carrie hunt for the best Black Friday deals every year. “I’ll come back from college and...
nbc15.com
La. burglary suspect caught in Wisconsin
SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A report of a shirtless man throwing snowballs at people in Sheboygan Co. on Thanksgiving Day led to the arrest of a suspect in burglaries that happened more than a thousand miles away. The Vernon Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office reports deputies in Sheboygan Co. found...
wapl.com
Starlite Club in Kaukauna is shutting its doors
The Starlite Club in Kaukauna is closing its doors. The supper club and banquet hall says their final day in business will be December 19th. Starlite plans a “farewell party” for patrons on the 17th, which will mark its 50th anniversary. The Realm of Darkness haunted house will...
kz1043.com
Fond du Lac man killed in Dodge County crash
TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — A Fond du Lac man is dead following a crash in Dodge County. The sheriff’s office says a deputy spotted the victim speeding along County Highway C in the town of Trenton around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. As the officer started to pursue the...
Comments / 0