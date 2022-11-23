Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 21, 2022. It has since been updated. No one likes a crying child on a plane but then what do you do? Parents with kids need to travel and there's no way out. The least fellow travelers can do is be kind to parents, rather than putting them on the spot for their baby crying. One set of passengers showed the most wholesome way to respond to a crying child. The video posted by TikTok user @parikshitbalochi showed a group of passengers on a plane getting together and singing “Baby Shark” to cheer up the crying child. The baby can be seen listening to the iconic song and cheering up, reported God.Dailydot. The video went viral immediately and has been watched more than 9.3 million times. It also garnered more than 550,000 likes as well.

