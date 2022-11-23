The first to score wins? No, I'm not kidding either. These offenses have been putrid for the most part, forcing the defensive units to carry the weight. For some reason, I believe the Panthers offense will have more success with Sam Darnold under center. Is 17 points a lot? No, but this will be the first real game he's played in almost a year. This one will be very similar to last week's game against Baltimore but with just a few more points on the board. Panthers win a tight one.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO