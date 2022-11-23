Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Vikings: Who Went Distance For New England?
Following their 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance. Having turned in a performance which featured both promising and disappointing moments on both sides of the ball, there are plenty of areas in which the Pats will seek improvement.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Intimidators’ Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson Couldn’t Break Thanksgiving
PHILADELPHIA – You might think Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson sitting down together for Thanksgiving dinner would have broken the holiday. There were just two eight-pound turkeys on their table, shared by Dickerson’s fiancé Brooke, at the Dickerson home on Thursday. There was plenty of other stuff,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Score Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos
The first to score wins? No, I'm not kidding either. These offenses have been putrid for the most part, forcing the defensive units to carry the weight. For some reason, I believe the Panthers offense will have more success with Sam Darnold under center. Is 17 points a lot? No, but this will be the first real game he's played in almost a year. This one will be very similar to last week's game against Baltimore but with just a few more points on the board. Panthers win a tight one.
Raleigh News & Observer
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & Predictions NFL Week 12
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s Thanksgiving weekend and the Philadelphia Eagles have already hit their preseason win total number. The Green Bay Packers, whose preseason number was 11.5, are already assured of the under.
Raleigh News & Observer
Why It Seems Decision on Justin Fields Has Already Been Made
Matt Eberflus has a 3-8 team facing the 6-4 Jets on Sunday and it seems rather obvious that Justin Fields should rest his injured left shoulder in such a situation. After all, if just one week of rest will do wonders for the shoulder separation, then it should be idle now because even in a meaningless season the game with Green Bay Dec. 4 at Soldier Field carries along more significance than one against the New York Jets.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets
The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
Raleigh News & Observer
Top-5 NFL Power Rankings | Week 12
Saints head coach Dennis Allen decided to start Andy Dalton despite two consecutive losses, which was unpopular with most fans. But the gamble paid off when New Orleans defeated Los Angeles 27-20 in Week 11. Taysom Hill contributed to igniting New Orleans' offense with 16-quarterback snaps. For now, New Orleans...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Raleigh News & Observer
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 preview: Can Panthers QB Sam Darnold hold on to the starting job?
Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has a lot to prove against the Denver Broncos. The former 2018 No. 3 overall pick missed the first 10 weeks of the season as he recovered from a high ankle sprain and has yet to play a regular-season snap this season. That changes on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as Darnold is set to start at quarterback for the first time since Week 18 of last season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of AFC Showdown With Titans
NASHVILLE — The Bengals elevated punter Drue Chrisman and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans. Chrisman will make his second-straight start. Meanwhile, Lassiter will make his NFL debut. The rookie wide receiver has spent the entire season on Cincinnati’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sources: Kiffin Signing Contract Extension With Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin will not only be staying at Ole Miss rather than taking the job at SEC West rival Auburn, but he’s getting a significant contract extension from the school, sources tell Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger. Kiffin is signing a six-year contract extension that has roll-over provisions that...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lane Kiffin Confirms He Told Team He Won’t Take Auburn Job
After a week of rumors linking Lane Kiffin to the Auburn coaching vacancy, the Ole Miss head coach is staying in Oxford. Kiffin told ESPN’s Chris Low that he is signing an extension with the Rebels. According to SI’s Ross Dellenger, Kiffin was one of the finalists in Auburn’s...
Raleigh News & Observer
George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great Long Before Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- It took no time for George Pickens to realize that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a winner. Literally, no time at all. The first time the Steelers' first and second-round picks met was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. And the moment Pickens met the Pitt quarterback, he knew he was different.
2023 NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama: How to watch, latest stats, schedule and news
Get ready for the 2023 NBA draft with the latest stats, highlights, and news on the most anticipated prospect since LeBron James: Victor Wembanyama.
