hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
Rapper Young M.A. Is Dealing With Pregnancy Rumors for a Second Time
One thing social media is good for is spreading pregnancy rumors about celebrities. Over the years, JT of the City Girls, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and more have been subjected to the nonsense online. And while it seems that folks refuse to learn their lesson about speaking on another woman’s womb, another celebrity has been added to the growing list — rapper Young M.A.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Flaunts Cheeky Cinderella Costume For Halloween
Nicki Minaj has never shied away from dressing up for Halloween and now with a family of her own, she’s taken things to another level. Queen Nicki took to social media to reveal her Cinderella A.K.A. Chunderalla costume as the glistening baby blue couture dress flaunted her curves and didn’t leave much to the imagination when it came to the rap icon’s famous backside.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?
I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
thesource.com
Chris Brown’s AMA Performance Canceled Due to a ‘Domestic Abuser’ Honoring ‘An Alleged Child Molester’
Chris Brown was supposed to deliver a tribute performance to Michael Jackson at the 2022 American Music Awards. Unfortunately, it was canceled, but many fans found out the performance was supposed to happen when performance footage made it to social media timelines. But why was it canceled?. According to Puck’s...
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Reveals What He Paid For Tory Lanez, Lil Baby, Boosie Badazz Features
He also mentioned collaborating with Yo Gotti but added the CMG boss “did that on the love.”. Fans expect that DaBaby has something brewing now that he’s in the thick of a press tour. After catching up with Ebro in the Morning for an interview where he laid it all out on the table, the hitmaker is back with another expansive conversation with Big Boy’s Neighborhood. In a highlight from the exchange, Big Boy mentioned the feature prices that DaBaby paid his peers early on in his career, and the rapper revisited some of those numbers.
rollingout.com
Kanye West blamed Rihanna for Chris Brown’s abuse
Kanye West didn’t just detour into the world of the bizarre. The College Dropout architect has been spewing controversial and inflammatory statements for several years now. According to The Wrap, both Netflix and David Letterman edited out portions of a Kanye West studio interview in 2019 where he reportedly made Nazi references and blamed Rihanna for her domestic violence episode at the hands of Chris Brown.
Coming Out or a Set-Up? August Alsina Supports a Friend, But Many Assume He’s Found a New Boo
R&B recording artist August Alsina is more known for his “entanglement” with actress Jada Pinkett Smith than for his artistry. Alsina recently appeared on a reality TV series and revealed to the world that someone important in his life had made a difference. As the credits rolled at...
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Says Black Music Is ‘In Trouble’ After AMAs Scrap Chris Brown’s MJ Tribute
Jermaine Dupri believes that the American Music Awards’ reported decision to pull a planned Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson signals something grave for Black music. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night (November 19), JD offered some added context to the cancelation of a performance which would have seen Chris Brown dancing to some of the biggest songs from Michael Jackson’s seminal 1982 album Thriller at the 2022 AMAs.
Kardashian fans divided as North West wears Michael Jackson's $4,480 hat for Halloween
North West may only be nine years old, but she’s quickly becoming known for her fashion choices and this Halloween was no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child wore Michael Jackson’s hat from his iconic 1988 music video 'Smooth Criminal'. Fans, however, have been left...
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
ETOnline.com
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
