Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
FanSided

Was Odell Beckham Jr tweet a bad sign for the Giants?

Let’s just say that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was watching the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys carried not just NFC East implications, but potentially Odell Beckham Jr. implications as well. Both teams were listed as finalists for Beckham’s services, and that he would schedule meetings after the holiday game.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Ohio State vs. Michigan: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, TV channel, watch online

No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 3 Michigan on Saturday in the 117th playing of The Game as one of the most intense yearly rivalries in college football takes center stage to kick off the day with plenty of significant stakes on the line. Yes, in case you may have forgotten, the rivalry is so big that they call it The Game, and everybody knows exactly which game The Game is.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction, odds: 2022 Palmetto Bowl picks, best bets from proven model

The No. 8 Clemson Tigers (10-1) and South Carolina Gamecocks (7-4) square off in the 2022 Palmetto Bowl rivalry matchup Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have been playing stellar football throughout the year and are winners of two straight as they remain in the College Football Playoff conversation. Last week, Clemson torched Miami 40-10. Meanwhile, South Carolina logged its biggest win of the year in Week 12. The Gamecocks knocked off No. 10 Tennessee 63-38.
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

NFL Week 12 picks: Packers upset Eagles in primetime, Bengals top Titans in rematch of playoff clash

It's Thanksgiving Week and we all know what that means around here: Instead of football picks, I'm going to share all my favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!. Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, I've never been within five feet of a green bean casserole and I'm not even sure how mashed potatoes are made. I think you just get potatoes and mash them, but I can't say that with 100% certainty.
TENNESSEE STATE

