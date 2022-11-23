ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gsabusiness.com

Why this Greenville tech company sees agriculture as the future

Matthew Sanford grew up wondering how the food system worked. No one in his family is in the industry, so he explored his curiosity. “I had recognized the agriculture industry has its challenges and many inefficiencies,” he said. It was a time when farmers’ markets were starting to boom...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy