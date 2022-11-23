Read full article on original website
blackchronicle.com
Arlington police searching for murder suspect
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are searching for a suspect for a murder found Monday morning. Police have been initially known as round 9:36 a.m. within the 1900 block of Rutherford Lane for what was initially reported as a single-vehicle wreck, police stated. Upon arrival, police stated they did...
fox4news.com
Shooting victim drives to Fort Worth hospital after apparent drive-by shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened just before 10:45 p.m., when officers were called to the emergency room at John Peter Smith Hospital and called out to shots fired reported in the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue.
wbap.com
Texas Rangers Take Lead Investigating Shot Man in McKinney
MCKINNEY – (WBAP/KLIF) – A man police say threatened his mother with an axe was shot dead by a Mc Kinney police officer during a chase Friday afternoon. Police say they were called to help with a domestic dispute at the Magnolia Ranch Apartments on Medical Center Drive. They say a woman reported a confrontation with her 30 year old son, who she said was holding an axe and threatening her.
Man driven to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after possible drive-by shooting, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking into a possible drive-by shooting that injured a man and damaged multiple homes late Friday night. At about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, officers were responding to reports of shots fired near the 900 block of East Richmond Avenue, close to JPS Hospital. Police were also told that a man was taken to that hospital by a personal vehicle.
kurv.com
Suspects In Fatal Police Chase Crash Linked To Burglaries
Investigators believe the suspects in a police chase that ended in a fatal crash last weekend are connected to a string of burglaries in D-F-W. Garland police say the vehicle involved in the pursuit Saturday night may have been used during burglaries in eight area cities, including Dallas, Arlington, and Mesquite.
Texas Rangers investigating after McKinney police shoot & kill man
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Officers shot and killed a man in McKinney this afternoon after, police claim, he threatened his mother with an axe and tried to flee.McKinney police said that at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 3100 block of Medical Center Dr. A woman called 911 and reported that her 30-year-old son had threatened her while holding an axe, but that she was able to get away safely.A spokesperson for the department claimed that after police arrived at the Magnolia Ranch apartment, they began chasing the man on foot "and at some point, shots were fired by the officer." The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.It was not clear what prompted the officer to shoot and kill the man. The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.
fox4news.com
Another Garland business may have been targeted by recently discovered burglary ring
GARLAND, Texas - The list of business owners who may have been targeted by a burglary ring, which Garland police said they recently busted, is growing. Businesses have been reaching out to FOX 4 all week trying to see if their break-ins are all connected. One business in Garland was...
blackchronicle.com
More details released on organized crime ring busted by police
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two males, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with partaking in organized prison exercise. The suspects are suspected in a number of burglaries spanning throughout a...
fox4news.com
McKinney officers fatally shoot man who threatened mom with axe, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police said an officer fatally shot a man whose mother reported he was threatening her with an axe. Police responded to the Magnolia Ranch Apartments at about 4 p.m. on Friday after getting reports of a domestic disturbance. A woman there told police her 30-year-old son...
Arrest made in October murder of a man in northwest Dallas
Nearly two months after a man was gunned down in northwest Dallas – police have arrested the man they’ve been looking for. The night of October 2nd
White Settlement Police seek motorcycle rider
Police in White Settlement is searching for a motorcyclist who performed some dangerous stunts while leading officers on a brief high-speed chase on Friday.
Woman wounded in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood shooting
Police are looking for the gunman who wounded a woman in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood last night. Just past 8 p.m. the woman was walking from her home on South Littlejohn Avenue
AOL Corp
Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning
Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
Man wounded in Fort Worth road rage attack, gunman remains on the run
Fort Worth police continue to look for the gunman who shot a man during a road rage attack the night before Thanksgiving. The two men nearly crashed into one another
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
azlenews.net
Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2nd Man Identified, Charged After Chase Ends in Fatal Crash Saturday
A second person believed to be part of a burglary ring operating in North Texas has been charged just days after being apprehended after a police chase that killed a suspected juvenile accomplice. Bernabe Giles, 17, is now facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, Garland Police said.
Frisco police investigating two more robberies near Regents Park
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco police investigating a string of attempted robberies near Regents Park said on Wednesday that they believe two more recent incidents are connected to the case.On Nov. 20, 2022 and Nov. 22, 2022, two people described as a "heavy-set or pregnant white female" and a "heavy-set, dark-skinned male in his 30s with short black curly hair" in a dark-colored SUV approached people walking on the sidewalk and used conversation to approach their targets. They then put jewelry on their victims and while removing it, take their jewelry along with it and flee.In Sept. 2022, two people...
Man jailed following fatal shooting of his sister's boyfriend in Lewisville
Lewisville police have now charged the man they arrested following Tuesday night’s fatal shooting. Police found the victim – Fernando Olvera – badly wounded
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Downtown Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Dallas. The crash happened near Lamar Street around 4:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning. The crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck, and two SUVs.
