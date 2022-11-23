The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys basketball team was a winner in their jamboree scrimmage Monday over Eddyville-Blakesburg 33-31 at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman. Mid-Prairie held a 22-11 lead after one quarter. Camron Pickard posted a team high nine points and Alex Bean chipped in seven. The Hawks hit seven threes as a team and forced nine Rocket turnovers. Head coach Daren Lambert joined KCII Sports this week to talk about his takeaways from the jamboree. “Overall pleased with how we responded. Even when things got a little tight toward the end, guys still competed and hit free throws. One of the things we do need to fix is our close outs. We put them at the free throw line back-to-back times, fouling them on three point shots. That’s six free throws and if those guys are out shooting threes and good three point shooters, they are likely good free throw shooters. Rebounding is another thing. We gave them some second chances that allowed them to keep the game close. As a coach, those are the things that are very important, but they are little things you can hammer out in practice. I’m looking to keep evaluating and I’m very pleased with the amount of guys that we got in and their performance, both seniors and the younger guys.”

WELLMAN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO