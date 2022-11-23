Read full article on original website
iwocaPay Integrates with WooCommerce to Provide B2B Buy Now, Pay Later to E-Commerce Firms
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, is announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with ecommerce software WooCommerce. WooCommerce “holds 37% market share of ecommerce software platforms worldwide.”. iwocaPay’s new extension will “provide tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses with the option to offer...
Banking, Insurance Software Firm VERMEG Partners with Open Finance Provider LUXHUB
Banking and insurance software firm VERMEG together with Open Finance pioneer LUXHUB, are announcing a partnership “around the collection and processing of custodian data, available to insurance companies.”. Custodix Hub, “through the combined tech expertise and industry knowledge of both partners, facilitates the flows and financial data exchanges between...
Digital Wealth Management Platform Quantifeed Acquires London’s ALPIMA
QUANTIFEED, the provider of digital wealth management solutions, announces that it has acquired ALPIMA, a London-based portfolio construction, visualisation, and analytics fintech company. Alex Ypsilanti, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantifeed, said:. “We are very excited about bringing together two hugely talented teams of financial engineers to create a world-class technology...
BNPL: Experian Appointed to Operate Singapore’s Buy Now, Pay Later Bureau
Experian – which claims to be a leading global information services company – has announced its official appointment by the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) and the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) Working Group “as the bureau operator for Singapore’s BNPL Working Group.”. The appointment “involves Experian’s...
Financial Services Skills Commission, NatWest Develop Future Skills Framework
Financial services firms across the UK are being urged to prioritize investment and training in skills “including digital literacy, coaching and software development to help the sector tackle ongoing skills gaps and to boost its competitiveness.”. The five core skills and behaviors also “include creative thinking, data analytics &...
Neobank Novo Acquires Additional Funding from GGV Capital
Novo, an all-digital neobank for US-based small businesses, has reportedly topped up its Series B round with a $35 million investment coming from GGV Capital. The additional funding brings Novo’s Series B investment round to $125 million, and total equity funding to over $170 million. Established in 2018, Novo...
Digital Asset Bank Sygnum Awarded Abu Dhabi In-Principle Approval
Sygnum, which claims to be the world’s first digital asset bank and first Swiss bank to open a hub in the metaverse, leverages its oversubscribed USD 90m Series B “to expand internationally into Abu Dhabi’s high-growth crypto-hub.”. In addition to this, Sygnum is further strengthening its global...
UK’s Atom Bank Secures £30M to Support Lending, Further Business Growth
Atom Bank, which claims to be the United Kingdom’s “first” app-based bank, has reportedly agreed to terms with BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners in order to add a further £30 million in equity to its balance sheet. It follows the £75 million that Atom secured...
Conduent, BNY Mellon to Launch Digital Hub, Expanding Access to Secure Payments
Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, announced the launch of its new Digital Integrated Payments Hub enabling businesses and public sector agencies “to access secure, faster, and cost-effective options to send, request or receive payments.”. By integrating the payment capabilities of BNY Mellon’s “trusted”...
MoneyCorp Implements API, Distribution Agreement with BankClarity
Moneycorp, the global foreign exchange and payments provider with more than £38 billion of trades across 120 different currencies, has implemented an API and distribution agreement with BankClarity, which claims to be the leading banking tech provider to non-bank financial institutions. The partnership means that BankClarity’s customers may now...
Digital Asset Firm Gemini Announces Trust Center to Build Trust Through Transparency
The team at digital asset firm Gemini are pleased to announce “the launch of the Gemini Trust Center, a dashboard of metrics for the funds [they] hold on the Gemini platform and on your behalf, as well as other important data and information.”. As noted in a blog post,...
Binance Labs Invests in Hardware Wallet Maker NGRAVE to Boost Crypto Self-Custody
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in and will be leading the upcoming Series A round of NGRAVE, a blockchain and digital asset security provider “specialized in user-friendly, maximum security solutions for crypto users, from creating keys to advanced key recovery.”
CoverGo Expands Middle East Operations with Investment from Noria Capital
CoverGo, the global no-code insurance SaaS platform for P&C, health, and life, is expanding to the Middle East “after a US$15 million Series A funding, with a Middle East insurance fund Noria Capital joining as one of the strategic investors.”. CoverGo has been “adopted by a growing number of...
Web3 Platforms Join Binance to Lead Crypto, Blockchain Industry Recovery Initiative
As a “leading” player in crypto, Binance claims that it understands that they have a responsibility “to lead the charge when it comes to protecting consumers and rebuilding the industry.” That is why Binance has established the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), “a new co-investment opportunity for organizations eager to support the future of Web3.”
Solaris, Handelsblatt Research Institute: Key Opportunities for Embedded Finance in European Mobility Sector
Solaris, which claims to be Europe’s “leading” embedded finance platform, published a new report on the evolution of embedded finance. The study, conducted in cooperation with the Handelsblatt Research Institute, “analyzes the market potential for the mobility sector in the four largest European markets of Germany, France, Italy and Spain.”
Saudi Arabia: Financial Platform Ta3meed Selects Moneythor as Partner for its Loyalty Features
Ta3meed, which claims to be the “only” Purchase Orders (PO) financing platform in Saudi Arabia has selected Moneythor as a partner for its digital banking & loyalty management platform “to implement smart loyalty features in its innovative Islamic financing solution.”. In line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030...
Greenomy, Temenos to Simplify Banks’ EU Taxonomy Compliance
The partnership between the banking platform, Temenos (SIX: TEMN), and Greenomy’s, EU Taxonomy alignment SaaS solution, “expedites fully automated non-financial reporting and monitoring of the alignment of the bank’s assets in their banking book against their sustainability objectives.”. The implementation of EU Taxonomy (EUTax), the new legally...
European Banking Authority (EBA) Releases Guidelines on Remote Customer Onboarding
The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently published its final Guidelines on the use of remote customer onboarding solutions. These Guidelines “set out the steps credit and financial institutions should take to ensure safe and effective remote customer onboarding practices in line with applicable anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) legislation and the EU’s data protection framework.” The Guidelines apply “to all credit and financial institutions that are within the scope of the Anti-money Laundering Directive (AMLD).”
The Bank of London Appoints Phil Knight as Group CTO, Chief Info Security Officer
The Bank of London, which claims to be the next-generation technology company and the “world’s first” purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, announced the appointment of Phil Knight as Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Group Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Phil will “oversee Group technology,...
European Online Lender October Reveals that Connect, the New Site, Is Now Live
The team at October are pleased to announce that after months of work, the October Connect website is finally live. October’s Tech, Product, Marketing and Connect teams “have worked hard to deliver a totally restyled website.” The design “has been reviewed, each word was carefully chosen… It is a work-in-progress, but [the team] expects your feedback to improve it along the way.”
