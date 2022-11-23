Read full article on original website
Helen J. Bauerle
Helen J. Bauerle, 90 of Radnor, died peacefully early Wednesday morning November 24, 2022 at the Ohio Living Sarah Moore Nursing Home in Delaware. She was born February 25, 1932 in Columbus to the late Lee Jennings and Adrian (Callahan) Billingsley. Helen was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Kay Pinnick and four brothers.
ECHS, Jerome Receive STEM Grants From Battelle
COLUMBUS – Battelle this week funded STEM classroom grants that will impact more than 65,000 across the state of Ohio. Included in those awards will be grants to both Marysville STEM Early College School and Jerome Dublin High School. Classrooms will receive award grants of as much as $5,000....
Final Vote On Marysville’s 2023 Budget Slated For Monday
MARYSVILLE – The third reading and final vote for the 2023 Marysville City budget is scheduled for the Marysville City Council at its regular meeting Monday at 7:00 p.m. in Council Chambers, 209 S. Main St. The 2023 budget is broken into four different ordinances, one each for the...
U.C. Chamber Of Commerce’s Christmas Party Planned For Dec. 1
MARYSVILLE – The new City of Marysville water treatment plant will be the site of the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Party, Thursday, December 1 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The new water treatment plant is located at 18000 Raymond Road. Heflin Catering will be providing...
Union County Commission To No Longer ‘Zoom’ Weekly Meetings
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Commission announced earlier this month that as of the beginning of the new year, the Commission’s regular sessions will no longer able to be accessed remotely via Zoom, as has been the case since the pandemic. Starting January 1, 2023, all Commission sessions will be held in person only.
