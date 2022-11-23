Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
11-year-old hero speaks out after saving little sister from Salisbury fire
SALISBURY, Md. – An 11-year-old is being called a hero this holiday season after he saved his two-year-old sister from a fire that destroyed their home Tuesday evening in Salisbury. Keishuana Banks says the one thing she’s most thankful for this Thanksgiving Day is to have her children alive...
WMDT.com
Dover Homicide Investigation
Dover, DE- Dover Police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of 29-year-old Walter Pereira. According to Police, it happened early Thanksgiving morning at around 3:40 a.m. That’s when Dover Police responded to a home in the unit block of Forest Creek Drive. Officers found Pereira lying on...
WMDT.com
Seaford traffic stop leads to arrests, recovery of drugs
SEAFORD, Del. – Two Sussex County men are facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop Friday night. Around 8:37 p.m. on November 25th, Delaware State Police say a trooper saw a Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound on Old Furnace Road, near Eskridge Road, with an improper brake light that did not use a turn signal. The trooper pulled the vehicle over, and found 45-year-old Dwayne Deshields of Bridgeville and 44-year-old Deshawn Magee of Seaford inside.
WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
WMDT.com
Cathedral of Love gives out hot meals to those in need on Thanksgiving
SALISBURY, Md- Anyone walking down church street on thanksgiving day in Salisbury, could count on a hot, free thanksgiving dinner thanks to volunteers at the Cathedral of Love. The Church holds the giveaway every year, but Pastor Craig Wilson tells 47ABC this year saw an increased need in the community,...
WMDT.com
14th Annual Turkey Trek at Pemberton Park
SALISBURY, Md. – On this Thanksgiving Day before filling plates with food some families filled their shoes and went for a run. Runners took to the trails of Pemberton Park and on this Thanksgiving Day they’re most excited to be running with their families, for the 14th Annual Turkey Trek.
WMDT.com
Families head out to shop Black Friday deals early Friday morning
SALISBURY, Md. – Black Deals have already started at many stores, as early as 5 AM at Kohl’s and 6 AM at Walmart. “I have nothing specific that I’m looking for but half the fun on black Friday is being out here in line suffering in the cold with your family with some coffee in your hand, so that’s what I’m here for,” says shopper, Ben Cooper.
WMDT.com
Small Business Saturday sees unique vendors on the Plaza in downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- 3d printed collectibles, vegan snacks, paintings, and even reindeer decorations made from discarded palm trees; these were some of the unique items on display at the Downtown Salisbury Plaza as part of Small Business Saturday. Vendors say events like these give them the exposure they need to grow...
WMDT.com
Laurel returns to the 1A championship game
LAUREL, Del. – The rematch is set. Laurel and St. Elizabeth will clash in the 1A state championship game for the second straight season. The Bulldogs took care of business against the fifth-seeded Tatnall, 49-14. The 1A state title game will take place Saturday, December 10 at noon at the University of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Kent Island secures a spot in 2A State Championship Game
STEVENSVILLE, Md – The Kent Island Buccaneers are going to Maryland State Championship game for the first time in school history. The Bucs defeated Middletown 14-7 thanks to a clutch 4th quarter in which they stopped two Middletown drives and scored a late game go-ahead touchdown to secure the win.
WMDT.com
‘Back to Pre-covid Numbers’: Tanger Outlets vendors see strong sales for Black Friday
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach are reporting a strong day of sales that continued throughout the day Friday, as customers filled almost all available parking spaces at Tanger Outlets Surfside. “During the holiday season from Black Friday to Christmas is our heaviest traffic time and it is...
