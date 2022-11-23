Read full article on original website
Happy Thanksgiving! We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters at the Cap Times, and we’re thankful for all of our weekly newsletter readers! Welcome back to (an early edition of) Wedge Issues, our weekly newsletter focused on chaos (Wisconsin politics). This week, we talk about a budget surplus, potential tax reform and a surprise retirement. We also update our Wisfluence Meter — a handy device the Cap Times created to help Wisconsinites understand whose influence is up or down in politics each week. Along the way we’ve also dropped in some of our favorite reads of the week from the Cap Times and elsewhere, and we’ll get you caught up on our reporting.
State Debate: Wisconsin's gas tax needs another look, says the Racine Journal Times
The gas tax needs another look, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. As electric and hybrid vehicles become more popular, the state's transportation budget will suffer for a lack of revenue, it says. We don't know the answer, but the state needs to start planning what to do, the paper adds.
Wisconsin school referendum results don't follow partisanship
For many voters in Wisconsin, voting for governor involves different considerations than deciding “yes” or “no” on a local school district referendum. That’s clear in the results of this year’s fall election, where “yes” votes on school referendums outpaced support for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — an advocate for more school funding statewide — in more than 75% of the areas that had a school referendum.
