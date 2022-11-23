Read full article on original website
Steam Makes Some of the Best Games Ever $1 Each
A few of the most popular games on Steam are on sale for $0.99 apiece, courtesy of the new Steam Autumn Sale. And all three games in question are from Valve itself, the company behind Steam and the company that has delivered some all-time classics over the years. While Valve doesn't make as many games as it used to, many of the games it made during yesteryear are still played to this day and continue to inspire new releases. And that's because they are of the highest quality.
Amazon Prime Gaming Leak Reveals Free Games for December 2022
Prime Gaming, the gaming extension of the Amazon Prime subscriptions, hasn't yet announced its free games planned for December 2022, but they've leaked already. In a post shared on a site focused on deals like these, it was revealed that the free Prime Gaming games for December will supposedly be Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons, Quake, Spinch, Doors: Paradox, and Banners of Ruin. Those have of course yet to be confirmed, however, so we don't know for sure just yet what games will be given away next month.
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Pokemon Freebies
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers got some free Pokemon accessories for their accounts recently, and just a couple of days later, Nintendo is offering even more, but only for a limited time. These free Pokemon goodies consist of different Nintendo Switch Online icons meant to commemorate different characters and Pokemon from the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, but like the first wave of them, they'll only be around for a short amount of time before another wave takes their place.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Marvel Releases New Poster Featuring Kevin Bacon
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, and it's been a hit with critics and audiences alike. Currently, Marvel's newest "Special Presentation" is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and an 89% audience score. ComicBook.com's Nathaniel Brail gave the James Gunn-directed special a 4 out of 5 and called it "a good watch for the holidays." The special follows Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) as they decide to take a trip to Earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon as a present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). When the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was released last month, fans were delighted to learn that Bacon would be appearing as himself, and now there's a brand new poster featuring the Footloose star.
PS4 Sale Makes Some of the Best Games Only a Few Dollars
The new Black Friday sale over on the PlayStation Store has discounted a few of the best games on the PS4 to just a few dollars. The sale itself, which discounts hundreds of PS4 games and some PS5 games as well, is live on PSN until November 29. Whether it will be replaced with a Cyber Monday sale, remains to be seen, but there should be another bigger holiday sale closer to Christmas. And of course, there are Black Friday deals available across all retailers, but you're not going to find many better than these PSN deals.
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Popular Star Wars Game Now 100% Free
A popular Star Wars game is now 100 percent free, no strings attached. The last decade has seen Star Wars return in a major way. In the video game space, this has been via games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Battlefront and its sequel, and Star Wars: Squadrons. And the latter that has been made free to download courtesy of Epic Games Store. More specifically, between now and next Thursday, the game is free to download on the PC digital storefront, and once downloaded it's yours to keep. And considering the game is usually $40, this is a pretty great deal.
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Worrying Update About Future
It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.
Hulu Black Friday 2022 Deal Offers 75% Off Streaming For a Year
Hulu's Black Friday deal for 2022 is on, offering a full year of streaming for only $1.99 per month. That's a savings of 75% for the year when compared to the standard price of $7.99 per month on their ad supported tier. For that price you'll get full access to their library of shows and movies, which includes The Handmaid's Tale, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the new Predator movie Prey (which was excellent), and much more.
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon
A popular Nintendo 3DS game may be coming to Nintendo Switch soon. Masahiro Sakurai is best known for the Super Smash Bros. series, and that's partially because that's all he's worked on since 2008 with one exception. In 2012 he, as a director, released Kid Icarus: Uprising, the first game in the Kid Icarus since Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters was released in 1991 via the NES. The third and most recent release in the series, it was notably the only game to be made by Project Sora before it was shut down in 2012.
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Finally Gets a Part 2 Release Date
It's time to head back to the Windy City, because Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt is about to return. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the long-awaited release date for the show's second batch of episodes, which will be arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30th. This will be over a year after the show's first "Part" of episodes arrived in September of 2021.
Amazon Prime Video Channels Are $1.99 With Black Friday Deal
Looking for something new to watch? Amazon is offering $1.99 per month subscription deals on streaming channels that include Paramount+, Starz, Showtime, and more as part of their Black Friday 2022 offerings. We've listed some – but not all – of Amazon's streaming deals below. Note that many of the deals are limited to 2 months, but that will give you plenty of time to try out their top offerings. If you choose not to continue, simply cancel before the full price membership kicks in. The Amazon Prime Video Channels deal ends on December 4th.
Twitter Boss Elon Musk Reveals More Changes to New Verification Changes
Twitter is making big changes to its verification system once again. At the end of October, Elon Musk took full control of Twitter and began to make major changes to the platform. Perhaps the biggest one was that he laid off half of the staff and then proceeded to confirm that Twitter Blue would be getting a big overhaul. The new $8 subscription service would allow people to pay for a blue checkmark, previously used to signify that an account belonged to a celebrity, company, or other noteworthy entity. Of course, as soon as people got their hands on it, they began impersonating people and companies. Musk then stated that these accounts would not be allowed unless they clearly stated they were parody, but even then, people were still getting banned.
Street Fighter 6 May Be Releasing Sooner Than You Think
Street Fighter fans got some roundabout news on the upcoming Street Fighter 6 this week, news that might bode well for the release date of the game. Despite Capcom saying that the game won't be out until 2023, it seems that Street Fighter 6 has already been rated by some regional ratings boards. This could suggest that the game will be releasing sooner rather than later, perhaps at the start of 2023, though Capcom has not officially announced a release date.
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Confirms Release Date With New Trailer
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is steadily gearing up to toy with fans once again with its second season coming our way next year, and now the anime has confirmed its release date with a new trailer showing off more of what fans can expect to see with the second season! The first season taking on Nanashi's original web series was a big hit with fans when it first launched last year, and ever since fans have been waiting to see what could come next with the second season of episodes. Now it won't be too much longer of a wait as it comes our way next year.
LEGO Black Friday 2022: The Best Deals and Free Sets
Black Friday proper is just around the corner, and LEGO has a big event planned for November 25th – 28th that includes the debut of the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It will be available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 tonight November 24th / 25th at 9pm PT/12am ET, and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift. At that time, you will also be able to shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals with the following freebie offers:
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms Major Mantis Theory
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now on Disney+, bringing some delightful festive cheer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billed as an "epilogue" to the franchise's Phase 4, the Special Presentation delivered a lot of endearing moments, as well as some shocking connections to larger Marvel lore. Chief among these was a storyline involving Mantis (Pom Klementieff) — confirming a long-standing theory that fans have had since 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Obviously, major spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lurk below! Only look if you want to know!
Hogwarts Legacy Reveals Ancestor of Iconic Character
Hogwarts Legacy takes place long before the events of the books and movies and thus no one in the books or movies is in the game. For example, Ron Weasley isn't in the game. He's not even close to being born yet. However, there is a Weasley in the game. Not only has a new video confirmed this but shown our first look at the character who, as you would expect, has red hair. Unfortunately, it's not a very detailed look at the character and what role this character plays is not divulged.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Ghost's Face
A new leak for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveals what Ghost looks like under his mask. Ghost is one of the most coveted characters in gaming and one of the most beloved heroes in the Call of Duty franchise. In the original Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, he doesn't have a ton of characterization. He's just a bad ass, but the fact he wears this cool mask makes him mysterious. Ghost is like the Master Chief of the Call of Duty games as a result of this. He had a charming personality to go along with the mystery to make you care about him in just a matter of hours, but then he's tragically killed. Infinity Ward brought him back for the sequel in the rebooted series and he's a bit different, but retains his key traits.
Xbox Making Long-Awaited Upgrade to Series X Consoles
Microsoft is making a long-awaited upgrade to both Xbox Series X consoles and Xbox Series S, though it remains to be seen if it will nail the execution. Word of the upgrade comes straight from Microsoft via Xbox Wire. As it notes, more customization is coming to backgrounds and home screens, with some of the changes and improvements being rolled out to Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha users this week. According to Microsoft, these "users will be receiving different layouts of the experience."
