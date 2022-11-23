ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

World Cup standings, bracket 2022: Team rankings, schedule, FIFA World Cup group table, favorites, tiebreakers

The World Cup in Qatar officially kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 20 and it concludes on Saturday, Dec. 10. Click here for the full daily match schedule and make sure to print out your wall chart. For the first time in the history of the event, the games will take place during the winter months, interrupting the club soccer season schedule. It is the last time we will see this format with 32 teams in the field before it expands to 48 in time for 2026 when the United States, Mexico and Canada host.
CBS Sports

Portugal vs. Ghana: Live 2022 World Cup updates, score, as Cristiano Ronaldo takes on Black Stars

After a controversial exit from Manchester United, Ronaldo looks to focus on the world's biggest prize. Two days after Cristiano Ronaldo and his club team, Manchester United, agreed to part ways, he and Portugal square off against Ghana on Thursday in the Group H opener for both sides at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Prior to the World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo accused United of betrayal and took shots at manager Erik ten Hag and the club's management in an interview with Piers Morgan. United moved quickly to terminate his contract based on breach of contract. On Thursday, Ronaldo and Portugal face a Ghana team that returns to the World Cup after failing to qualify in 2018.
CBS Sports

Argentina vs. Mexico final score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi second-half goal saves Albiceleste again

Both goals for Argentina came within the last half an hour. Argentina needed a response against Mexico on Saturday in their second World Cup group stage match after losing to Saudi Arabia in their opener. It came late, but they got it. In a game that was 0-0 at the break, second-half goals from Lionel Messi and young star Enzo Fernandez carried Lionel Scaloni's team to a crucial 2-0 victory.
CBS Sports

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia final score: FIFA World Cup 2022 goal for Robert Lewandowski fires Polish side to win

Robert Lewandowski's first-ever World Cup goal, and goalkeeping heroics by Wojciech Szczęsny, led Poland to a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia on Saturday. Poland is currently in first place in Group C after the win. The early phases of the game were physical, with four yellow cards issued in a six-minute span, as Poland tried to manage Saudi Arabia's high line.

