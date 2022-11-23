Read full article on original website
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
mocoshow.com
CEO Of Gaithersburg GovTech Company Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors
Executive Leader of DC-Area Govtech Company Appointed to Tech Trade Association Board. AINS, LLC, a leading provider of low-code, adaptive case management software for government, that’s headquartered at 806 W. Diamond Ave. in Gaithersburg, has announced the appointment of its CEO, Howard Langsam, to the Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors. NVTC is the trade association representing the National Capital Region’s technology community. Howard joins the current NVTC Board charged with guiding the organization’s strategy and providing insight to advance its mission: to create a thriving technology ecosystem in the national capital region.
mocoshow.com
Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building
The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
mocoshow.com
Clark Construction & Federal Realty Tops Out Latest Component of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda
Last week, Clark Construction Group and Federal Realty Investment Trust joined representatives from Choice Hotels, Sodexo, and design and trade partners to celebrate the topping out of 915 Meeting Street, a new 276,000-square-foot trophy office building in North Bethesda, Maryland. . The topping out ceremony marks the completion of structural...
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refunds
King George may not pocket all of the money that comes in from vehicle taxes. At their latest meeting, the board of supervisors approved a refund process, allowing the county to return money to taxpayers.
Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools
Hundreds of Black male students have received mentorship and enrichment as part of a collaborative effort that DCPS entered with a nationally renowned program. The post Becoming a Man Program Continues to Establish Presence in D.C. Public Schools appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
Takoma Park renters become owners of their building, and Montgomery Co. hopes more follow suit
Tenants of a Takoma Park, Maryland, apartment building have been able to go from renters to owners, and the county executive hopes their building won’t be the last place that happens. “This could be an important tool in our arsenal when it comes to preserving and protecting affordable housing,”...
DC teachers may soon get pay raise, tentative agreement reached
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More than 5,000 DCPS educators could soon see a raise — and more. On Wednesday, the Washington Teachers’ union reached a tentative agreement with the city after months of back and forth. “With a 12 percent increase in salary over four years and a 4 percent retention bonus, this agreement […]
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan, First Lady to Host Final Holiday Open House Saturday, December 3
Per MCPD: Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan invite all Marylanders and their families to join them for their final Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Government House in Annapolis. The event is free of charge, open to the public, and no reservations are required.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall (updated November 26, 2022). Kabob N Karahi. Kabob N Karahi, a Pakistani restaurant that also serves some Indian cuisine, is aiming to...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Volunteer Fire Department Will Not Be Selling Christmas Trees This Year
Per the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department: Unlike in past years, RVFD will not be selling Christmas trees this year. If you would like to support another volunteer fire/rescue department, the following are selling trees this year:. Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad – 5020 Battery La. Bethesda, MD. Wheaton Volunteer Rescue...
DCist.com
Disability Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against D.C. Over Protected Bike Lanes
Disability organizations in D.C., including the DC Center for Independent Living (DCCIL) and several individuals with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit against the District over street redesign projects they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed Monday, highlights concerns about the addition of protected bike lanes. The...
mocoshow.com
Donations Still Being Accepted for Approximately 50 People, Including 10 Children, Affected by Explosion/Fire
Making Homes Possible (MHP) is still collecting donations after approximately 50 people, including 10 children, from 25 families displaced (most of whom lost everything) one week ago after a fire & explosion on Quince Orchard Blvd, in Gaithersburg. Per Making Homes Possible (MHP): November 16 explosion and fire injured multiple...
mocoshow.com
The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)
Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
WTOP
DC precipitation on par for perfect score card this year
Mother Nature has just about balanced out the wet and dry months this year in Washington. Believe it or not, precipitation totals are about as close as they can get to average. Climate averages are calculated every 10 years and include the last 30 years of data. The most recent...
fox5dc.com
Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Report of Basement Fire in North Potomac
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home on the 14000 block of Saddle River Drive near Paramus Drive off of Dufief Mill Rd in North Potomac on Saturday morning, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
luxury-houses.net
With a Decidedly European Influence, This $8.998M Extraordinary Four-Acre Estate is Truly Unparalleled in Potomac, MD
The Estate in Potomac has consistent finishing on every floor with the lower level as beautiful as the main and upper floors, now available for sale. This home located at 10408 Stapleford Hall Dr, Potomac, Maryland; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,722 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne Killeen – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 301-983-6400) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize
BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
mocoshow.com
Owners of Chef Tony’s Have Bought Amalfi; Hope to Reopen Soon
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced in October that it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. The owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda have announced that they have bought the restaurant and hop to reopen in December. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on December 15. Full statement from Chef Tony’s below:
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
