Takoma Park, MD

mocoshow.com

CEO Of Gaithersburg GovTech Company Named to Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors

Executive Leader of DC-Area Govtech Company Appointed to Tech Trade Association Board. AINS, LLC, a leading provider of low-code, adaptive case management software for government, that’s headquartered at 806 W. Diamond Ave. in Gaithersburg, has announced the appointment of its CEO, Howard Langsam, to the Northern Virginia Technology Council Board of Directors. NVTC is the trade association representing the National Capital Region’s technology community. Howard joins the current NVTC Board charged with guiding the organization’s strategy and providing insight to advance its mission: to create a thriving technology ecosystem in the national capital region.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building

The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Gaithersburg (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Gaithersburg, MD, as well as an update on the future plans for Lakeforest Mall (updated November 26, 2022). Kabob N Karahi. Kabob N Karahi, a Pakistani restaurant that also serves some Indian cuisine, is aiming to...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DCist.com

Disability Groups File Federal Lawsuit Against D.C. Over Protected Bike Lanes

Disability organizations in D.C., including the DC Center for Independent Living (DCCIL) and several individuals with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit against the District over street redesign projects they say violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit, filed Monday, highlights concerns about the addition of protected bike lanes. The...
mocoshow.com

The Top 25 Restaurants in MoCo, According to Trip Advisor (November 2022)

Trip Advisor, known as “the world’s largest travel platform”, has amassed more than 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Based on the reviews of those who have traveled to Montgomery County, below you’ll see a list of Trip Advisor’s top 25 restaurants in MoCo:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

DC precipitation on par for perfect score card this year

Mother Nature has just about balanced out the wet and dry months this year in Washington. Believe it or not, precipitation totals are about as close as they can get to average. Climate averages are calculated every 10 years and include the last 30 years of data. The most recent...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Responds to Report of Basement Fire in North Potomac

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home on the 14000 block of Saddle River Drive near Paramus Drive off of Dufief Mill Rd in North Potomac on Saturday morning, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.
NORTH POTOMAC, MD
luxury-houses.net

With a Decidedly European Influence, This $8.998M Extraordinary Four-Acre Estate is Truly Unparalleled in Potomac, MD

The Estate in Potomac has consistent finishing on every floor with the lower level as beautiful as the main and upper floors, now available for sale. This home located at 10408 Stapleford Hall Dr, Potomac, Maryland; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,722 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne Killeen – Washington Fine Properties, LLC – (Phone: 301-983-6400) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
POTOMAC, MD
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Man Chasing Big Powerball Jackpot Lands $50,000 Prize

BRENTWOOD, Md. – The Powerball jackpot had risen to nearly $2 billion when a player from Upper Marlboro bought a single ticket on Nov. 2. He didn’t win land the jackpot, but on Nov. 23, he claimed a $50,000 prize. The jackpot ended up at a record-shattering $2.04 billion before being won in the Nov. 7 drawing on a ticket sold in California.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mocoshow.com

Owners of Chef Tony’s Have Bought Amalfi; Hope to Reopen Soon

Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville announced in October that it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. The owners of Chef Tony’s Restaurant in Bethesda have announced that they have bought the restaurant and hop to reopen in December. The restaurant has a hearing for a liquor license on December 15. Full statement from Chef Tony’s below:
ROCKVILLE, MD

