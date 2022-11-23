Read full article on original website
Medical Report: More bad news for sugary beverages
A new study involving 900,000 people has found a link between drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day and the risk of developing obesity-related cancers. KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has more.
Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy
Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork Scheduled Throughout County Starting Monday
PSE&G will be installing a new gas main on Union Avenue in Pennsauken from Monday Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a full road closure of Union Avenue as crews move down Union Avenue between Park Avenue and Maple Avenue. Closures include between Park and Pennsylvania avenues, between Marion and Pennsylvania avenues, between Orchard Avenue and Collins Lane and between Collins Lane and Maple Avenue.
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
Pa. strengthens air pollution standards for incinerators. How will this impact suburban air quality?
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently adopted new regulations that will reduce air pollution coming from the state’s existing six trash incinerators. Nitrogen oxide (NOx) contributes to the formation of ground-level ozone, also known as smog. At high enough concentrations, the gas can adversely affect public health and...
sanatogapost.com
MontCo Proposes 8-Percent Property Tax Hike for 2023
NORRISTOWN PA – Two public hearings on Montgomery County’s proposed 2023 budget of $530.7 million – under which county taxes would increase 8 percent – and its accompanying 5-year capital improvement plan both are scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The in-person and hybrid virtual formats will be held from the county Board of Commissioners’ conference room in Norristown.
Trentonian
Trenton Ninth Grade Academy gets $20k from Chemistry Council of New Jersey
TRENTON — The New Jersey Chemistry Council Education Foundation presented a donation to Trenton’s Ninth Grade Academy to help bolster the school’s science curriculum recently. The group has raised more than $225,000 since it was founded in 1999 to promote and strengthen STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and...
Thanksgiving ends in murder charge for woman in Camden, NJ
CAMDEN — A city woman has been charged with murdering a man on Thanksgiving. Police say Laquanda Jones, 27, fatally stabbed the victim, who police found unconscious and not breathing when after they were called 3:05 p.m. to the 1300 block of Princess Avenue. Bernie Marshall, 55, was pronounced...
philasun.com
City Officials release statement on death of sanitation employee for the Streets Department, Ikeem Johnson
Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, and Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams issued the following statements on the death of Sanitation employee Ikeem Johnson last Friday. Mayor Kenney:. “This is a hard day for our City’s workforce. I join all of our City employees in mourning the loss of...
We’re thankful for David. He worked for $9.75 an hour to save lives. | Opinion
In 2011, David Rosen took a ride in the back of an ambulance speeding toward a hospital, siren wailing. But rather than getting medical attention, he was giving it. The former pharmaceutical industry executive had recently become an emergency medical technician (EMT). My friend had long earned a six-figure salary...
Delaware County man faces charges for carrying loaded gun in carry-on
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- A Delaware County man could be paying thousands of dollars in civil penalties after being arrested for having a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. The incident happened on Thanksgiving day at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.TSA officials say the man had a 9-millimeter handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.According to the TSA, passengers are allowed to fly with firearms, but they must be unloaded and placed in a secure container inside a checked bag.
Trentonian
Trenton election numbers are in, but many questions remain
TRENTON — The Capital City’s big will-they or won’t-they drama is still going, even after vote totals have been posted on Mercer County websites Wednesday afternoon and certified results are tabulated. Trenton has 37,791 eligible voters, but only 9,248 cast ballots this election, leaving Trenton with a...
philasun.com
SUBURBAN NEWS: Two students attend Presidents’ Round Table’s Men of Color Student Leadership Institute
ABOVE PHOTO: Robert Wrease Jr. with students Tadiwanashe “Antony” Tuwacha and Zahkee Hawkins in Pittsburgh. (Photo/ DCCC) Two Delaware County Community College students recently attended a four-day leadership program in Pittsburgh hosted by the Presidents’ Round Table (PRT), a group consisting of African American chief executive officers of U.S. community colleges. The PRT is an affiliate of the American Association of Community Colleges, a national association that represents and advocates for nearly 1,200 associate degree-granting institutions enrolling more than 12 million students — almost half of all U.S. undergraduates.
Mayor Signs Executive Order after Council Votes Down Budget on Deadline
Gusciora Administration calls emergency meeting Friday for last chance passage November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Facing a November 25 deadline…
4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said. City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old […]
2 additional buses of asylum-seekers from Texas arrive at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia
The group will be taken to a welcoming facility on E. Luzerne Street in North Philadelphia.
Woman pulled from water after fiery crash in Gloucester, NJ
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police pulled an injured woman from a body of water after finding a car and truck on fire before dawn on Thanksgiving morning. Initial reports from police indicate the woman may have made her way into the pond because her vehicle was on fire. Police received...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden City Woman Charged With Murder Following Fatal Stabbing on Thanksgiving
A Camden City woman has been charged with Murder in the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man on Thursday, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel. Rodriguez. On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m., Camden County Police Department received a 911 call...
PPA employee critically wounded after being shot on duty
A Philadelphia Parking Authority employee is fighting for his life after being shot Friday afternoon in the Frankford area while on the job.
A third bus carrying immigrants from Texas arrives in Philly: report
A third bus containing immigrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia early this morning, with a fourth believed to be close behind, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. About 81 passengers in total were expected on the bus, which pulled into 30th Street Station shortly after 6 a.m. Two...
