Camden, NJ

WHYY

Philly schools that ‘beat the odds’ could receive millions of dollars under new grant strategy

Across any struggling school system, there are bright spots — schools where students are doing better than expected despite significant challenges. That’s the idea behind millions of dollars in new grant funding announced this week by the nonprofit Elevate 215, which has fundraised and given more than $100 million to Philadelphia schools over the last decade.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
camdencounty.com

Roadwork Scheduled Throughout County Starting Monday

PSE&G will be installing a new gas main on Union Avenue in Pennsauken from Monday Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2. There will be a full road closure of Union Avenue as crews move down Union Avenue between Park Avenue and Maple Avenue. Closures include between Park and Pennsylvania avenues, between Marion and Pennsylvania avenues, between Orchard Avenue and Collins Lane and between Collins Lane and Maple Avenue.
CAMDEN, NJ
sanatogapost.com

MontCo Proposes 8-Percent Property Tax Hike for 2023

NORRISTOWN PA – Two public hearings on Montgomery County’s proposed 2023 budget of $530.7 million – under which county taxes would increase 8 percent – and its accompanying 5-year capital improvement plan both are scheduled for Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The in-person and hybrid virtual formats will be held from the county Board of Commissioners’ conference room in Norristown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Trentonian

Trenton Ninth Grade Academy gets $20k from Chemistry Council of New Jersey

TRENTON — The New Jersey Chemistry Council Education Foundation presented a donation to Trenton’s Ninth Grade Academy to help bolster the school’s science curriculum recently. The group has raised more than $225,000 since it was founded in 1999 to promote and strengthen STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Delaware County man faces charges for carrying loaded gun in carry-on

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- A Delaware County man could be paying thousands of dollars in civil penalties after being arrested for having a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. The incident happened on Thanksgiving day at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.TSA officials say the man had a 9-millimeter handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.According to the TSA, passengers are allowed to fly with firearms, but they must be unloaded and placed in a secure container inside a checked bag.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Trentonian

Trenton election numbers are in, but many questions remain

TRENTON — The Capital City’s big will-they or won’t-they drama is still going, even after vote totals have been posted on Mercer County websites Wednesday afternoon and certified results are tabulated. Trenton has 37,791 eligible voters, but only 9,248 cast ballots this election, leaving Trenton with a...
TRENTON, NJ
philasun.com

SUBURBAN NEWS: Two students attend Presidents’ Round Table’s Men of Color Student Leadership Institute

ABOVE PHOTO: Robert Wrease Jr. with students Tadiwanashe “Antony” Tuwacha and Zahkee Hawkins in Pittsburgh. (Photo/ DCCC) Two Delaware County Community College students recently attended a four-day leadership program in Pittsburgh hosted by the Presidents’ Round Table (PRT), a group consisting of African American chief executive officers of U.S. community colleges. The PRT is an affiliate of the American Association of Community Colleges, a national association that represents and advocates for nearly 1,200 associate degree-granting institutions enrolling more than 12 million students — almost half of all U.S. undergraduates.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
FOX8 News

4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said. City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Community Policy