NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- A Delaware County man could be paying thousands of dollars in civil penalties after being arrested for having a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage. The incident happened on Thanksgiving day at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.TSA officials say the man had a 9-millimeter handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.According to the TSA, passengers are allowed to fly with firearms, but they must be unloaded and placed in a secure container inside a checked bag.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO