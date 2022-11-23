Read full article on original website
Black Friday Shopping on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Black Friday shopping at Westgate Mall began at 7 a.m. for shoppers on the High Plains. Employees arrived as early as 4 a.m., with the day bringing a lot of foot traffic and excitement for major retailers and mall vendors. “Today’s been real good,” Bobby Spruell, a Dippin’ Dots employee, said. […]
‘Your tax dollars stay here’: Amarillo shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Black Friday is known for being one of the busiest days of the year for shopping, however area shops like in Wolflin Square were not as busy because they are preparing for Small Business Saturday. In fact, many locally owned stores are closed for the day.
Register for free program to help reset wellness goals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks and Recreation is offering a free eight week program to help reset wellness goals. The program starts next year, but includes a free gym membership, free health and wellness classes, free fitness classes, educational information, and a group of others to journey together. The...
Thanksgiving Blizzard In Amarillo? This One Isn’t From Dairy Queen.
So one of the things I was looking most forward to doing this Thanksgiving was putting the bird on the smoker and doing up Thanksgiving dinner right. Looks like those plans just got put on hold. The forecast was initially calling for some colder temps (no problem with smoking) and...
‘Turn it into a good memory’: Amarillo homeless shelter celebrates Thanksgiving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many are blessed to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends, but there are others who are less fortunate. Martha’s Home is a shelter for homeless women, along with homeless mothers with children, it has five homes where women can stay up to four months. The...
AFD works late Thanksgiving day structure fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that its crews responded to a fire in the 3100 block of N Mirror Thursday night. AFD said its “C” shift crews were called out to a structure and found fire showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. AFD said crews were able to get the […]
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanksgiving is finally here and fast food spots are closing for the holiday here’s a quick list of spots that report that they will be open on Nov. 24. Restaurant times listed are from google maps listed and can change according to google maps, customers are encouraged to call the restaurant […]
'Freak' snow storm over Texas panhandle to affect Thanksgiving travel
Texans traveling to the panhandle could see delays.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
A rainy and chilly start to the weekend
Good afternoon, everyone! We will be expecting another cool day in the Panhandle. Temperatures will be in the 40’s to 50’s today. The winds should be low throughout the rest of the day and night, as well. We could be seeing precipitation in the Amarillo area during the evening hours and throughout Saturday. In our southern […]
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Weekend Weather Outlook
Good Saturday morning, everyone! Today is starting out cloudy, chilly, and damp with areas of rain showers across our central and southeastern counties. Our southwest counties may be seeing a rain/snow mix. Drive very cautiously if you encounter wintry weather while traveling. As the day unfolds, additional showers will be possible, as an upper-level low […]
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Potential Thanksgiving into Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday we are monitoring a weather system that could bring some serious winter weather related impacts to our area. Fortunately, weather conditions will remain quiet for Wednesday and travel conditions will not be hampered. By Thursday, however, a strong cold front will arrive with blustery north winds and temperatures dropping into the 30′s and 40′s.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
Amarillo officials investigate after Friday morning house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in the 6000 block of Ethan Lane. According to officials, fire department crews arrived at a home in the 6000 block of Ethan lane at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report that smoke was visible from the […]
