wxpr.org
Aspirus Wausau Hospital transports record number of newborns this year
Aspirus Wausau Hospital’s NICU transported a record 62 newborns this year. The smallest weighed just 1.6 pounds. Some of them were transferred into the Aspirus Wausau Hospital. It’s a level III NICU that can handle premature newborns starting at 23 weeks gestation as well as term newborns with critical...
The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!
There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather Sunday, risk of snow by mid-week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday could have been the last time we reach 50° this fall/almost winter season in North Central Wisconsin. Hopefully, you got outside to enjoy the mild conditions, along with the bright sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday evening in advance of a cold front dropping SE through the region. No precipitation is associated with this front but it will work to bring cooler air back into the area. Lows by morning on Sunday are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
WSAW
Stevens Point trots into turkey day
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Runners had their ‘turk’ cut out for them this morning at the first-ever turkey trot in Stevens Point. Hundreds of runners hit the streets near Stevens Point Area Senior High School to run the five-mile race, two-mile race, or two-mile walk. There was also a ‘dog jog’ where people could bring their pets along to burn some calories before their Thanksgiving meals.
WSAW
Bars see increased traffic the night before Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is especially busy for bars and taverns as people start festivities early. That can mean people on the road who may have had one too many. Westley Messier lives in Mosinee and has seen enough Thanksgiving Eves to know people go out...
Business of the Week: Vino Latte
Editor's note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area's unique flavor.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
WSAW
Local church continues 50-year Thanksgiving tradition
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Friends Thanksgiving Dinner hosted by First Presbyterian Church, has been providing and serving meals to those in need in Wausau for 53 years. Today, more than 500 homemade meals were given out to anyone in the community who needed a holiday dinner today, with around 200 served in person, something they have not been able to do in the past couple of years.
94.3 Jack FM
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Suntabulous and warming up for the start of the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of cloud cover continues across central Wisconsin for Thanksgiving Evening, as temps will be slow to fall by early Friday morning. Overall, temps ranged from the upper 30s in the Northwoods Thanksgiving afternoon, to temps nearing 50° in Shawano and Waupaca Counties. The cloud...
WBAY Green Bay
Abandoned cats, kitten found frozen to death in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking people not to abandon animals, especially in the cold, after 7 cats were left outside in a cage and froze to death. “Our neighboring business came over in a panic,” Jessica Miller recalled. Miller, the executive director at...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Warm and mild on Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and milder on Saturday with afternoon temps rising close to 50 degrees. Another big travel day is on tap for Sunday and there could be some messy weather in parts of the region. Clouds will be common on Sunday with a risk of snow showers or light snow south and east of Wausau. Rain is a better bet in southern Wisconsin, extending into Chicago and Detroit. Some delays are possible at airports in those areas. Highs on Sunday in the area will be in the mid 30s.
CBS 58
Child victim in weekend hunting accident identified
BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the affected family has identified the name of the child who lost his life in a hunting accident on Sunday, Nov. 20. Unimaginable Hope reports that 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the incident in Green...
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
WSAW
5th annual ‘Shop Small Week’ kicks off in downtown Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - From the Mitchell Public Square and on, the streets of downtown Stevens Point were filled with eager shoppers with the start of the fifth annual ‘Shop Small Week’. And it didn’t take long for stores to get busy. “The reception has been...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident
Berlin rallies around family after fatal hunting incident. Community raising money for family after 11-year-old's death.
