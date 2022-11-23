Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
IBX STEM Center receives $180,000 grant
The Inner Banks STEM Center received a grant for $180,000 from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund at their annual gala fundraiser event on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to Al Powell, president of the Inner Banks STEM Center, the grant will help fund a program called “Renewable Energy Sources Using Artificial Intelligence” for three years. Partners with Inner Banks STEM to provide the program will be NASA, ECU School of Engineering and North Carolina A&T State University School of Environmental Science.
roanokebeacon.com
Local hospital care at risk — again
Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
Pitt County DSS seeks community help for those in need through Holiday Cheer program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina continues to experience record levels of need in foster care. In the state, more than 11,000 children are waiting for a home. According to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services, that’s a jump from just five years ago. In Pitt County, DSS has around 225 children in […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 23. 24 & 25
Geraldine "Jerry" Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
WNCT
Weather pushes annual Swansboro Christmas Flotilla to Saturday
Swansboro's annual Christmas event will take place on Saturday after weather forced the move from its original date on Friday.
Local horse therapy farm asking community for help with move to new location
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location. Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, […]
Annual Cookie Walk in New Bern on Dec. 10
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A longtime tradition will continue on Dec. 10 in New Bern as a way to help local charities. Christ Episcopal Church will host its 23rd annual Cookie Walk at the HarrisonCenter on 311 Middle Street in New Bern. The event begins at 10 a.m. There will be live music, homemade […]
carolinajournal.com
Farmville officials relax food-truck regulations. That’s a win for everyone
In 2019, barbeque pitmaster Mark Shirley of Walstonburg decided to test his entrepreneurial skills by launching his own food truck business, Ole Time Smokehouse. If he succeeded, he thought, he might eventually expand into a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Ole Time Smokehouse was indeed a hit, as Shirley built up a base...
thewashingtondailynews.com
HPOW raises $4,000 with Casino Night
The Historic Port of Washington (HPOW) hosted a Casino Night fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Washington Country Club. The group raised money to be able to make charitable donations to preserve Washington’s history and its legacy as a port. At the Casino Night, 100 guests played from...
Thanksgiving celebrated around ENC in many ways
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happy Thanksgiving! We at WNCT hope everyone enjoyed the holiday with good food, family, some football and some shopping. The special day was celebrated in many ways by many people around Eastern North Carolina. From running events that helped raise money for good causes and warmed the hearts of those who […]
WITN
Nearly a thousand brave morning chill for Turkey Trot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people across Eastern Carolina took part in a popular Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year was the 15th annual Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot. A chilly morning in New Bern couldn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in a popular Thanksgiving tradition. The Twin...
publicradioeast.org
Kennedy Home toy run benefits facility in Kinston that supports orphans and vulnerable families
The 30th annual Kennedy Home Toy Run is scheduled for Saturday morning. Between 800 and 1000 motorcycles and cars will get together at Temple Baptist Church in New Bern Saturday morning to deliver toys and donations to the facility in Kinston that supports orphans and vulnerable families. It starts at...
newbernnow.com
Locations to Buy Live Christmas Trees in the Greater New Bern Area
Are you looking for a live Christmas tree? They are on sale at the following locations in the greater New Bern area:. The New Bern Civitan Club are selling trees and wreaths in the lot located at 3931 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Food Lion, 935...
WITN
New Bern Police activates holiday task force
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city will activate its holiday task force Friday. New Bern police’s holiday task force specifically patrols heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. It’s composed of patrol and traffic enforcement officers and other police forces looking to deter crime while the community...
WITN
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WNCT
Greenville Fire/Rescue ready for whatever Thanksgiving brings
Thanksgiving is a fun holiday but it can also be stressful for those who protect and serve. WNCT's Caitlin Richards spent some time with one of the Greenville Fire/Rescue teams to find out how they celebrate and serve on the holiday.
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
WNCT
Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall
Greenville police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on the shooting and the latest on the investigation.
