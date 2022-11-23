The Inner Banks STEM Center received a grant for $180,000 from the Burroughs Wellcome Fund at their annual gala fundraiser event on Saturday, Nov. 19. According to Al Powell, president of the Inner Banks STEM Center, the grant will help fund a program called “Renewable Energy Sources Using Artificial Intelligence” for three years. Partners with Inner Banks STEM to provide the program will be NASA, ECU School of Engineering and North Carolina A&T State University School of Environmental Science.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO