1 Social Security Move That Could Make or Break Your Retirement
A whopping 85% of retired Americans say they rely on Social Security benefits, according to a recent survey by The Motley Fool. Of that group, 40% say they depend completely on their monthly checks in retirement. Because Social Security makes up a considerable amount of income for many older adults,...
This Social Security Table Shows How the Average Retiree Can Add Up to $11,500 to Their Annual Benefit
As of October 2022, close to 65.9 million people were receiving a Social Security benefit. A majority of these recipients — 48.39 million, to be precise — are retired workers, whom the program was designed for in the 1930s. For many of these retired workers, Social Security income...
Could Social Security Bail You Out If a Recession Hits in 2023?
Will a recession hit in 2023? That’s a question on a lot of people’s minds right now. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for months in an attempt to slow the pace of inflation. But its interest-rate policies could fuel a major pullback in consumer spending as borrowing becomes prohibitively expensive. And that could be enough to spur a recession and a period of rampant unemployment.
Can SSI Pay You Extra Social Security Benefits in 2023?
Social Security is receiving its third-highest cost-of-living adjustment since 1980, with the average check poised to jump $147 in January. But despite this increase, a lot of people may still find themselves struggling to keep up with their living costs. Fortunately for some, Social Security retirement benefits aren’t the only...
Are Target-Date Funds Good for Your Retirement? Yes and No.
Target-date funds are a common choice for employees in their 401(k) and other retirement accounts. The set-it-and-forget-it approach makes for simple investing decisions and removes the need for any portfolio management. It’s all done for you. While they’re a very common choice among retirement savers, they might not always...
3 tax moves to make by Dec. 31
Thanksgiving is here, and before you know it, it’ll be time to start planning parties for New Year’s Eve. But on top of holiday shopping, planning family trips, and everything else that comes with the holiday season, it’s important to get a handle on your tax planning before December ends.
