SC parents charged, baby removed after ingesting drugs
Two parents were arrested in Union after their two-year-old son allegedly ingested drugs he found and became unresponsive Wednesday morning.
SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.
14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office announced that a 14-year-old died during a shooting in Enoree, SC, on Friday morning. Officials from the Coroner’s Office said deputies responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m., where they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. They added that the victim was taken to Laurens County Hospital for treatment. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina...
Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday. Deputies said 33-year-old Dayton Keith Simons was last seen traveling on a moped wearing a red t-shirt and shorts on Nov. 25 in Liberty. Simons is five-foot-ten inches...
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner, of Spartanburg. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. 7NEWS will update this […]
Spartanburg Police Department has extra patrols in shopping districts for the holidays
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With shopping in full swing here in the Upstate, some police departments are going above and beyond. Officials said shoplifting cases are on the rise during the holidays and law enforcement is trying to keep everyone safe. The Spartanburg Police Department is having extra officers, both on and off-duty, patrol the […]
Car crashes into Anderson Co. home
A car crashed into a home Friday afternoon in Anderson County.
Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash on Saturday morning. The crash happened at around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner. Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work...
South Carolina parents arrested after child ingests drugs, becomes unresponsive, police say
UNION, S.C. — A 2-year-old was found unresponsive in an Upstate home Wednesday morning after ingesting an unknown drug, according to Union police. Police said they were called about 7 a.m. to a home in Douglas Heights for an overdose. When officers and deputies arrived, they found a 2-year-old...
Deputies explain law enforcement presence in northern Greenville County
SLATER-MARIETTA, S.C. — Deputies in Greenville County say they are searching for a man who ran from a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. WYFF News 4 started getting calls into the newsroom at about 9:15 a.m. about several law enforcement vehicles headed toward Travelers Rest on Highway 276. Greenville County...
Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges
ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
Driver airlifted after crashing into house in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Anderson County on Friday afternoon. Troopers said they responded to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation, but it appears...
How law enforcement officers work through the holidays
While families sit down to eat and spend time together, not everyone is off for Thanksgiving.
Deputies investigate theft of heavy equipment in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for pieces of equipment that have been taken.
“Ejected from the vehicle,” Oconee Co. man dead in crash
A man died in a crash Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.
Two arrested after vehicle break-ins, items stolen in Oconee Co.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two people from Florida have been charged in connection to an investigation involving multiple vehicle break-ins.
Coroners in South Carolina address drug problem after 2 drug deaths, 2 overdoses over the weekend
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Coroners in Anderson County, South Carolina, are speaking out about what they call the 'continuous problem' of drugs aftertwo people were found dead from drug use and two others overdosed over the weekend. Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said deputies were called at about 2...
