Anderson County, SC

laurenscountyadvertiser.net

SLED investigating teen gunshot death in county

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting death of a teenager Friday morning in Enoree. According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, deputies and EMS workers responded around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in Enoree, which borders Laurens and Spartanburg counties, for a gunshot wound.
ENOREE, SC
FOX Carolina

14-year-old killed during shooting in Laurens Co., SLED investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Teen dead after Laurens Co. shooting

LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday. Deputies said 33-year-old Dayton Keith Simons was last seen traveling on a moped wearing a red t-shirt and shorts on Nov. 25 in Liberty. Simons is five-foot-ten inches...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 1:55 a.m. on Kensington Drive. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner, of Spartanburg. An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday. 7NEWS will update this […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
The Albany Herald

Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges

ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Driver airlifted after crashing into house in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in Anderson County on Friday afternoon. Troopers said they responded to the scene at around 3:50 p.m. According to troopers, the crash is still under investigation, but it appears...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

