Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxhc.com
Guthrie Cortland Medical Center Recognized Nationally
U.S. News and World Report has rated Guthrie Cortland Medical Center a 2022-2023 High Performer for the treatment of pneumonia. The score for Guthrie came from data on multiple categories including patient survival, discharging patients to home, nursing staff, ICU specialists and more. There were over 4,000 hospitals that were qualified in this category, with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center among the 12% that received a rating of High Performing.
localsyr.com
$2 million planned investment in Legends Fields Complex in Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two million dollars plan to be invested into the Legends Fields Complex for a premier destination for baseball and softball in Oswego County, according to Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. The Legends Fields Complex is currently the only six-field, lighted complex in Central New...
Vera House executive director placed on administrative leave; board appoints interim
Syracuse, N.Y. — Angela Douglas, Vera House’s executive director, has been placed on paid administrative leave, the agency’s treasurer said. Vera House’s board of directors appointed Sheri Rodriguez as interim director Monday, Treasurer Carolina Cordero Dyer said. The board on Monday also approved an outside investigation,...
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
Former Syracuse TV anchor pens new book about ‘World’s Worst Diabetes Mom’
Former Syracuse television anchor Stacey Simms has published a new book about struggles with parenting and health. Simms released “Still the World’s Worst Diabetes Mom” in November in honor of Diabetes Awareness Month, as a sequel to her award-winning 2019 book “The World’s Worst Diabetes Mom.” Both are based on her experiences raising her son, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2006, just before he turned 2 years old.
waynetimes.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies Union reaches impasse in negotiations with County
The Teamsters Local 118 and the Wayne County Board of Supervisors have come to an impasse in their contract negotiations for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies. The Union has declared the impasse during the ninth negotiation session. The Union and the County are reportedly at odds over wages. The Union claims the Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies have the lowest wages for all surrounding counties and municipalities.
WKTV
Utica CIty Hall crow problem
Hundreds of unwanted nightly visitors & 'parting gifts': Utica City Hall's crow problem. By night, Utica City Hall sounds like a Hitchcock movie. By day, it looks like a bathroom for about 4000 crows.
Onondaga County AMR family faces loss of child from bacterial meningitis
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own, as an emergency services family fought to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, as she was battling a severe case of RSV and bacterial meningitis. There is a GoFundMe page available for Emily and her family, you […]
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday
The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
wwnytv.com
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
WKTV
2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve
ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
Lancaster Farming
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
WKTV
Bright Nights Cancelled for Sunday
Utica, N.Y.-- The Utica Zoo has announced that Bright Nights has been cancelled for Sunday due to anticipated poor weather conditions. The zoo says they will still be operating for their normal 10 AM-4:30 PM hours. The event will resume next Friday, December 2nd at 5 PM.
Syracuse man and leader of drug trafficking organization sentenced to 15 years
Eric F. Jackson, 49, of Syracuse, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed methamphetamine in Onondaga County and other places in Central New York, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Story of Mohawk Airlines (1945 – 1972)
At its peak, it employed over 2,200 personnel. It was a pioneer in regional airline operations, including being the first airline in the United States to hire an African American flight attendant and the first to offer a pressurized cabin. Many readers will remember when Mohawk Airlines Flight 411, a...
waer.org
A small step to better prepare Onondaga County for Micron's arrival
Micron's upcoming chip manufacturing facility, plus the region's aging infrastructure and anticipated community growth, has Onondaga County officials seeking another worker to lead its capital projects. The Onondaga County Department of Water Environment Protection, which manages and treats the county's waste water, is asking county legislators to set the salary...
Comments / 0