ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint

LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman said on Friday. “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to...
104.1 WIKY

Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday. Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said 50 people have been...
104.1 WIKY

Pakistan interior minister asks former PM Khan to postpone march, cites militant threat

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan should postpone the resumption of his protest march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi, stating that there had been threats of attacks from militant groups. Khan has said he would resume his protest march...
104.1 WIKY

France’s Macron on McKinsey investigation: prosecutors will do their work

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Paris financial prosecutors investigation into the financing of his election campaigns and links with consulting firm McKinsey should proceed and that prosecutors will do their work. “There must be transparency,” Macron told journalists in response to questions about...
104.1 WIKY

Russia’s justice ministry adds Meta to ‘extremist’ list – Kommersant

(Reuters) – Russia’s justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported. A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in “extremist activity”. Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.
104.1 WIKY

U.N. rights chief says full-fledged crisis underway in Iran

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief on Thursday made a strong appeal to Iranian authorities to stop their “unnecessary and disproportionate” use of force against protesters in Iran in a speech to the Human Rights Council on the ongoing crisis. “We are now in a...
104.1 WIKY

Airbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus has reached a settlement with the French financial prosecutor (PNF) concerning judicial investigations related to Libya and Kazakhstan, an Airbus spokesperson said on Thursday, confirming a report by news agency AFP. It said the agreement is now subject to court approval. Last month, Airbus confirmed...
104.1 WIKY

South Korea’s President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain “hostage” during an economic crisis. Thousands of unionised truckers kicked off their second major strike...
104.1 WIKY

Italy PM empowers top aide Butti to oversee fast-broadband strategy – draft

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has given cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti powers to oversee Rome’s strategic policies to develop ultra-fast broadband networks, a government decree seen by Reuters showed on Friday. The move comes ahead of an end-November deadline for state lender Cassa Depositi e...
104.1 WIKY

EU ministers discuss migration after France-Italy spat

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU interior ministers gathered for an emergency meeting on Friday to try and ease resurgent tensions over illegal migration, after the fate of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean triggered harsh words between Paris and Rome. The issue of who should take responsibility for those reaching the wealthy European...
104.1 WIKY

Israel rescinds 200 Gaza work permits, citing bomb worries

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel has cancelled 200 out of some 15,500 permits issued to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to work in its territory after a labourer was accused of planning to carry out a bombing, the Shin Bet security agency said on Thursday. The suspect, arrested on Oct....
104.1 WIKY

Russian court upholds $33 million fine against Google

(Reuters) – An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2-billion rouble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia’s federal anti-monopoly service over the company’s decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by...
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Australia to raise protection for Aboriginal heritage after Juukan

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia will strengthen laws to better protect Aboriginal cultural heritage following an enquiry into Rio Tinto’s destruction of historically and culturally significant rock shelters at Juukan Gorge. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek published a government response to the 16-month enquiry on Thursday. * Australia is developing...
104.1 WIKY

Turkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart in a call on Thursday that Ankara would continue responding to attacks from northern Syria, after Russia asked Turkey to refrain from a full-scale Syria offensive. Akar told Sergei Shoigu that “Turkey’s priority is to prevent the...
104.1 WIKY

Japan govt preparing for PM Kishida visit to U.S. -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government has started preparations for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden, Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing several unnamed government sources. The visit to Washington may take place in early January, with the Japanese government...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Sao Tome and Principe government thwarts overnight coup attempt

SAO TOME (Reuters) – Authorities in the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe thwarted a coup attempt overnight, the prime minister and West Africa’s regional bloc said on Friday. The Gulf of Guinea nation’s military barracks came under attack shortly after midnight, Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada told...
104.1 WIKY

UN rights boss says Russian strikes plunge millions into hardship

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief said on Thursday that Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine since October had killed at least 77 civilians and were plunging millions of people into extreme hardship. “Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by...
104.1 WIKY

More than 15,000 people missing in war in Ukraine, says official

KYIV (Reuters) – More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war in Ukraine, an official at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said on Thursday. The Hague-based organisation, created in the wake of the Balkan wars of the 1990s, opened an office in Kyiv in July to help Ukraine to document and track down missing people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy