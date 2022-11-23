ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

MassLive.com

Over $30K raised for family of Drew Ceppetelli, RI student killed in crash

A fundraiser organized to support the family of a Rhode Island university student killed in a car crash this week has received more than $30,000 in donations. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly $32,000 had been raised through the GoFundMe page that was launched Friday for the family of Drew Ceppetelli. The 21-year-old junior Salve Regina University student died in the single-car, rollover crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thanksgiving day. Three others who were also in the vehicle were seriously injured, and the driver and another occupant were left with wounds that were not life-threatening.
NEWPORT, RI
MassLive.com

Drew Ceppetelli, Salve Regina University student killed in NH crash, mourned

A 21-year-old university student killed in a rollover crash in New Hampshire on Thanksgiving is being mourned by the school community and softball team she played for. Drew Ceppetelli, a junior at Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island, died in the single-car crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Thursday. The collision sent three others to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Fall River police find missing Fall River woman

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A woman who was previously missing in Fall River was found Friday afternoon. Sgt. Moses Pereira said 55-year-old Cheryl Kemp was found at the Southcoast Marketplace. She was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Police said Kemp had last been seen at...
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation

WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
HINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues

Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

‘Buy Nothing’ coat drive spreads warmth throughout Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Coats, gloves, scarves, hats were among the winter gear that took over the Rhode Island State House to keep Providence warm. Becka Carroll, “Buy Nothing” coat drive organizer, told ABC 6 Friday that she aims to reduce waste and keep the community warm before the cold season kicks off.
PROVIDENCE, RI

