13 WHAM
Rochester residents share what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving
That's the question we asked people out walking around Thursday. Janet was out walking her dog when we asked her what she was thankful for. She says her three brothers and sister - who she just met for the first time in 71 years - one of which lived just a block and a half away.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Giving to those in need
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on those in need this Thanksgiving. Every year the Volunteers of America gives out hundreds of gift baskets to low-income families in the Rochester area- allowing them to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal. The group also hosted a Thanksgiving party at foundation...
13 WHAM
Shoppers surprised at turnout for Black Friday
Victor, N.Y. — Thousands of people filled Eastview Mall on Friday, all looking for something special for the holiday season. Some shoppers were back in person for the first time since the pandemic. "We could not hardly find a parking space," said Cindy France, a Black Friday shopper. Other...
13 WHAM
Rainy Sunday on the way
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a sunny and very mild start to the weekend, we'll expect some changes for the second half of the weekend. Today's high temperature reached 54 degrees with the bright sunshine. Sunday's weather forecast will be much different as a storm system approaches the region. Low...
13 WHAM
The Calamari Sisters Holiday Extravaganza Comes to Rochester
This holiday weekend the JCC is bringing you music, mayhem, and morsels with the Calamari Sisters' Holiday Extravaganza!. The Calamari Sisters will be making their return to the Hart Theater at the Jewish Community Center in Brighton. The Brooklyn based act will feature holiday themed songs alongside entertaining culinary lessons...
13 WHAM
Casa Larga hosts fifth annual Holiday Wine and Craft shopping event
Rochester, N.Y. — Casa Larga's fifth annual Holiday Wine & Craft shopping event returned this weekend. The free event highlighted local vendors on some of the busiest shopping days of the year, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Casa Larga aimed to help take the headache out of holiday...
13 WHAM
The Market At The Armory returns to Culver Road
Rochester, N.Y. — Themata (The Market At The Armory), Rochester's local artisan market is returning to the Culver Road Armory for Black Friday this weekend, along with an additional date in December. Each day of Themata will bring a new selection of 40 vendors offering handmade crafts, ethically-sourced goods,...
13 WHAM
Local businesses come together help 12-year-old victims family
Rochester, N.Y. — Police and the community continue to search for answers after a 12-year-old boy, Juan Lopez, was shot and killed in Rochester. After hearing the news, some local business owners are looking to help the Lopez family. Nearly 20 local business owners are working to collect money...
13 WHAM
Weekend weather forecast for Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Most areas had some rain showers earlier today, but it looks like the clouds and showers are on their way out of town later this evening into tonight. We'll also have a fresh breeze out of the west to northwest into this evening with a few gusts over 20mph.If you're heading out to get some shopping deals this evening, expect area temperatures to fall from the 40s into the upper 30s.
13 WHAM
RIT Student Reported Missing
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding RIT student Eric Alcantara, who was reported missing yesterday. Alcantara is 19-years-old, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants, a black knit cap, black shoes with white accents, and a black backpack. He also speaks both English and Spanish.
13 WHAM
Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Police Chief retires
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
13 WHAM
Two men recovering after overnight stabbing on E. Main Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of two walk-in stabbing victims around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victims, both men in their 20s. Police said both victims had lacerations to their upper body caused by a knife the suspect(s)...
13 WHAM
RPD: Man shot on Ripley Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Ripley Street for the report of gunshots heard and a man show around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a man in his 40's, who had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by AMR,...
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Art Club's Arts & Crafts Sale opens this weekend
Irondequoit, N.Y. — The Irondequoit Art Club's Holiday Arts & Crafts Sale opened its doors on Friday. For 2022, the show is at a new location- Summerville Presbyterian Church on St. Paul Blvd. Admission to the show is free, and credit card payments will also be accepted. Talented artists...
13 WHAM
Islamic Center of Rochester expresses concerns over recent threat
Brighton, N.Y. — Friday afternoon, Islamic leaders and the Brighton Police Chief held a town hall meeting to address the Islamic Center of Rochester members' about concerns from a recent threat. On Monday, the center received a violent, threatening voicemail left to a board member. "As many of you...
13 WHAM
Neighbors react to Greece shooting
Greece, N.Y. — A normal night of watching TV for Lillian Seibold was interrupted by a swarm of police lights outside her window. “Going off and on off and on. I thought ‘geez somebody is taking a long time to park their car or something.' I got up to look and all of these lights were down the street, I knew it had to be something serious,” said Seibold.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE: MCSO has confirmed that four people have been sent to the hospital from the crash. Original : Monroe County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Empire Boulevard. Empire is currently closed between Winton Road and Plank Road until further...
