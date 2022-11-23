ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

How to prevent kitchen fires this Thanksgiving

Greensboro — With Thanksgiving just a few short hours away Greensboro Fire officials want to make sure for all of you who are cooking want to ensure you know how to prevent a kitchen fire. According to Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church, struct fires increase during the month...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Greensboro Urban Ministry feeds those in need for Thanksgiving

Greensboro — Thanksgiving is about giving back and expressing gratitude to those around us. Greensboro Urban Ministry did just that by serving Thanksgiving Dinner to those in need. The smell of collard greens, candy yams, and turkey filled the air as volunteers packed Thanksgiving Dinners for the Greensboro homeless...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy