Burlington, NC

wfmynews2.com

Man dies after hit-and-run on N. Church Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on North Church Street Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found a pedestrian in the southbound lane of North Church Street, identified as 67-year-old Jerry Martin McBride. He was seriously injured and taken to the...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

One Suspect Caught, One on the Loose From Thomasville Armed Robbery

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One suspect is in custody and one is still at large from a robbery on Monday night. At roughly 8:15 p.m., Thomasville Police were called to the Dollar General at 1602 Lexington Avenue, for an armed robbery. Employees said that two Black males entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money. One suspect struck and employee in the head with the firearm. The employee was not seriously injured.
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at historic courthouse vandalized

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

Elderly man dies in single-car accident

An elderly driver in Burlington was killed last week when his SUV struck a tree and burst into flames. According to the city’s police department, 71-year-old Robert Miller, III of Haw River had been heading west along Morningside Drive last Wednesday afternoon when his Chevrolet HHR left the road and careened into a tree.
BURLINGTON, NC
WCNC

Charlotte murder suspect captured in Greensboro, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte in late October was arrested in Guilford County Monday, investigators said. Tyquawon Parker, 27, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Ahylea Willard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Mother arrested for shooting daughter

A mother was arrested for allegedly shooting her daughter in the early morning hours on Tuesday, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news release. The alleged crime took place in the 900 block of Shaw Road in Carthage at 1 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located...
CARTHAGE, NC
WSLS

25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
RALEIGH, NC

