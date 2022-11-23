Read full article on original website
One man arrested after robbery, hit-and-run in Thomasville; Officers seeking second suspect
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One person is in custody, and one is being sought in connection with an armed robbery that happened Monday night. Officers were called to Dollar General on Lexington Avenue in reference to an armed robbery a little after 8 p.m. Employees told police that two...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham Sunday night, police investigating, officers say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Durham Sunday night, according to a news release. Shortly before midnight, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road in reference to a shooting. They said they found a woman suffering...
wfmynews2.com
Man dies after hit-and-run on N. Church Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a hit-and-run on North Church Street Friday night. Officers arrived at the scene around 7 p.m. and found a pedestrian in the southbound lane of North Church Street, identified as 67-year-old Jerry Martin McBride. He was seriously injured and taken to the...
abc45.com
One Suspect Caught, One on the Loose From Thomasville Armed Robbery
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One suspect is in custody and one is still at large from a robbery on Monday night. At roughly 8:15 p.m., Thomasville Police were called to the Dollar General at 1602 Lexington Avenue, for an armed robbery. Employees said that two Black males entered the store, showed a firearm and demanded money. One suspect struck and employee in the head with the firearm. The employee was not seriously injured.
Father of driver in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade truck crash faces gun charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the driver charged in the Raleigh Christmas Parade crash that killed an 11-year-old girl is facing a gun charge. Christopher Glass, 49, of Goode, Va., is charged with bringing a firearm in a parade, court records show. He does not face any charges related to the crash.
1 taken to hospital after crash US 29 northbound between Wendover Avenue, Lindsay Street, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Both lanes of US 29 northbound between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street were closed after a crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. EMS officials tell FOX8 one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. All traffic […]
Randolph County deputies search for suspects after monument at historic courthouse vandalized
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County deputies are searching for two suspects after a Civil War monument at the historic Randolph County Courthouse was vandalized last week. On Nov. 23, 2022, officers with the Asheboro Police Department were the memorial statue had been vandalized and learned the memorial had been spray painted with derogatory […]
wfmynews2.com
Gun charges filed against father of driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The father of the truck driver who killed a little girl is facing gun charges, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. 49-year-old Christopher Hylton Glass is charged with carrying a gun at a parade in downtown Raleigh on Nov. 19, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told WNCN.
Man hospitalized after shooting in Raleigh's North Hills Shopping Center
Raleigh Police are investigating after a man was shot in the North Hills Shopping Center on Sunday night.
qcitymetro.com
Man arrested in Guilford County in connection to the death of Charlotte woman.
A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in Guilford County in connection with the death of 32-year-old Ahylea Willard, a Charlotte women who was found shot on Oct.23. Tyquawon Parker was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced in a statement on Tuesday.
alamancenews.com
Elderly man dies in single-car accident
An elderly driver in Burlington was killed last week when his SUV struck a tree and burst into flames. According to the city’s police department, 71-year-old Robert Miller, III of Haw River had been heading west along Morningside Drive last Wednesday afternoon when his Chevrolet HHR left the road and careened into a tree.
Charlotte murder suspect captured in Greensboro, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in east Charlotte in late October was arrested in Guilford County Monday, investigators said. Tyquawon Parker, 27, was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting death of Ahylea Willard.
sandhillssentinel.com
Mother arrested for shooting daughter
A mother was arrested for allegedly shooting her daughter in the early morning hours on Tuesday, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news release. The alleged crime took place in the 900 block of Shaw Road in Carthage at 1 a.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they located...
Fentanyl sends North Carolina baby to hospital; mom charged, deputies say
A mother is facing multiple charges after her 1-year-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
WSLS
25-year-old woman dies in Danville crash, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Danville, police said. Authorities said the single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday on Rte. 29, south of the Holland Road overpass in the northbound lanes. Miriam Gonzalez Pacheco of Danville was the only person...
cbs17
GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
Man charged with assault after gun pulled on 2 children in Knightdale neighborhood
A mother says she hasn't been home since a man pulled a gun on her two children playing outside in their Knightdale neighborhood.
Man shot at North Hills in Raleigh has non-life-threatening injuries, knew shooter
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man injured in a Sunday night shooting at North Hills knew the person who shot him, police say. Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to reports of a shooting near the Regal movie theater at 4150 Main at North Hills St., close to the Christmas tree and green space in the busy shopping center.
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
1 injured, US 29 North reopen after being closed following crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of US 29 North in Greensboro are now reopen. Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash involving injuries, according to Greensboro police. Both lanes of US Highway 29 North between Wendover Avenue and Lindsay Street in Greensboro were closed. One person...
