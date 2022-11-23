ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buckinghamshirelive.com

Boy, 14, locked himself in bedroom and emailed mum to say he had taken his life

A 14-year-old boy with autism and anorexia locked himself in his room and scheduled an email to tell his mum he had taken his own life, an inquest heard. Henry Tucker's family had struggled for support while the NHS was stretched by the demands of the Covid pandemic. The inquest...
Daily Mail

Alabama teenager, 16, dies during school hours and three others are hospitalized after coming in contact with something likely laced with fentanyl - student went 'unconscious in the cafeteria in front of classmates'

One student died and three were hospitalized while at high school in Alabama - most likely after coming into contact with fentanyl. Authorities were called to Selma High School around midday on Tuesday after the students became sick. The student that died was a 16-year-old sophomore who went unconscious in...
SELMA, AL
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
M. Brown

I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.
allthatsinteresting.com

Wisconsin Nurse Accused Of Amputating A Patient’s Foot In Order To Display It At Her Family’s Taxidermy Shop

Mary K. Brown allegedly took a dying patient’s foot without his permission. He told another nurse that he “felt everything.”. A criminal complaint recently filed in Spring Valley, Wisconsin accuses a 38-year-old nurse of amputating the foot of a 62-year-old patient against his will — and against a doctor’s orders.
SPRING VALLEY, WI

