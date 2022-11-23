Read full article on original website
Overall decent conditions Black Friday into the weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and beautiful Thanksgiving Day, a even better and mainly sunny Black Friday weekend ahead for the region. With an area of high pressure on top of us and centered to the southeast, this allows for the region to see nothing great conditions for those Black Friday shopping plans with highs in the low to mid 60s, which is above average for this time of year, with mainly sunny skies. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop down into the 20s and 30s with mainly clear conditions and a few fair weather clouds are possible overnight as well.
North Platte Chamber hosts Small Business Saturday Passport
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday, the North Platte Chamber hosted a Small Business Saturday event where patrons could visit stores to get stamps. After receiving 8 stamps, they could turn in their passport to be entered in for a drawing to win prizes.
Runners gather for Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5k
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Rec Center hosted the annual Turkey Trot 5k and Family Mile on Thanksgiving morning. More than 200 runners participated in the annual even which sees a large turnout thanks to holiday visitors and families participating. “I know that because of the holiday season,”...
North Platte businesses celebrate Small Shop Saturday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Black Friday isn’t the only day you can get deals; Small Shop Saturday will be in full effect starting Saturday morning. Small businesses in North Plattes will participate, and some will offer even better deals on Saturday than they did on Friday. The North Platte...
Accident in North Platte causes car to flip
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department responded to an accident on Wednesday afternoon after a three-car crash resulted in one car flipping onto its side. Authorities said a Hyundai was traveling northbound, turning from Jeffers Street onto Second Street, when it was struck by a car...
Sacred Oath gives veterans Thanksgiving meal
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Sacred Oath Organization is a veterans-focused charity. This Thanksgiving, they invited all the veterans in town to enjoy a hot meal and some comradery as well. They had six 22-pound turkeys available, along with ham pies and many other sides, for those that wanted to go.
Winter Sports Preview: North Platte Boy’s Basketball
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the 2021-22 basketball season, the North Platte Boys finished with a 13-9 record after falling to Millard South 58-42 in the District Tournament. This season the team is back and ready to top their record from last year as well as host another District Tournament. The Dawgs certainly have the pieces to make those goals happen as they welcome back their two top scorers from last season, seniors River Johnston and Carter Kelley.
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Platte woman was killed Friday when she was ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit in York County, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:40 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 just south of York.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Anvo De Villiers, 37, North Platte and Nastassja Thelma Louw, 34, North Platte. Kody Austin Funk, 26, Sutherland and KyAnn Jessy Kreutzer, 24, Sutherland. James Michael Pettry, 34, Tryon and Jacinda Desiree Perez, 40, Tryon. Tyler Dean Holbrook, 37, Lincoln and Heather Dawn Cheever, 36, North Platte. Jonathan Dean Knepp,...
