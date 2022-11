November Friday nights in Louisiana are notorious for drama and excitement, as well as shock and heartbreak. In Ruston last week, the top-seeded Bearcats shook off a sluggish start against familiar foe in No. 17 Ouachita at home in the second round of the 2022 playoffs. After trailing 13-7 at halftime, head coach Jerrod Baugh and his crew changed the narrative of the ballgame by outscoring the Lions 30-3 in the second half thanks in large part to five total touchdowns from senior tailback Dyson Fields.

