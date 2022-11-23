Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
Related
WIBW
Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure those in need have a homecooked dinner this thanksgiving. “We have been looking for a way to give back, and Topeka since we’ve opened has been great to us, so we wanted to do something to show our love back. Through questions and talking to different customers that come in, they reached out and helped us connect with the Topeka Rescue Mission and it was game on from there,” Owner, Rod Nauling says.
Topekans gather for annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some Topekans spent the day serving others in the community by preparing and providing a hot meal. Volunteers served their neighbors with the annual community Thanksgiving Dinner. The community feast delivers meals and opens the doors of AG Hall to feed anyone who wants a warm meal. This morning, volunteers delivered 1700 […]
WIBW
Around 2,000 dinners served at 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 2,000 dinners were served at the 55th annual TopekaCommunity Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. Of that number, around 1,700 meals were delivered to area homes by volunteers, while the other 300 meals were served to people who turned out in person at the Agriculture Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 17th and Tyler.
WIBW
Topeka nonprofit’s Festival of Trees, silent auction now open at Fairlawn Plaza
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is officially that time of year for a Topeka holiday tradition to once again return to the Capital City. The Success Learning and Inclusion Organization’s Festival of Trees is now open, along with its silent online auction for hundreds of different items, including their Christmas trees.
Grandma Johnson to be honored at Community Thanksgiving Dinner
TOPEKA (KSNT) — The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in the Capital City is honoring the late Pauline “Grandma” Johnson with a ceremony prior to the big dinner. Grandma Johnson started the tradition of the dinner back in 1968 with another Topeka native, Addie Spicer. At the first dinner, they served around 50-75 different meals. Now, […]
WIBW
Manhattan Running Company hosts annual Turkey Trot 5k
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With Thanksgiving being the number one running day in the whole year why not get the day started with some exercise as the 7th annual Turkey Trot 5K took place in Aggieville today with runners from all ages. “The fun thing about the turkey trot is...
WIBW
Around 150 people take part in 6th annual Turkey Trot on Thursday morning in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many people took it easy on Thanksgiving morning as they watched parades on television and snuck a piece of turkey before dinner, about 150 people took part in the sixth annual Turkey Trot at Forbes Field just south of Topeka. The event is designed to...
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
kcur.org
Here's where Kansas Citians can donate — and receive — food and gifts this holiday season
Holidays still feel different this year. For starters, things cost more than they have in decades, and business downsizing and layoffs mean that more people are facing financial difficulties. We're also still in a global pandemic, and many have health concerns as they gather with family and friends. Nonprofits are...
25 years of Winter Wonderland
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old tradition with over a million lights and stretching two miles long at the Lake Shawnee Campground was missing a very special person this year. Organizer Ron Gwaltney suddenly passed away back in October. Not only did he love putting on the display for families, but he was a crucial part […]
WIBW
Gary’s Berries lighting up for second annual Christmas festival
GRANTVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Gary’s Berries in Grantville opened their second annual Christmas festival, filled with lights, food and holiday spirit. Guests can enjoy many Christmas light exhibits, including a 32-foot animated tree and a tunnel that are both choreographed with holiday music. Guests can also enjoy some hot cocoa, new food and can even take a picture with the Grinch.
fourstateshomepage.com
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
WIBW
Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand marshal and junior grand marshal have been announced for Downtown Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, and the grand marshal is a familiar face in the Washburn University community. The Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced that the now retired Washburn University President Dr....
Lawrence re-evaluating homeless campsite for use in winter months
A temporary homeless camp set up by the city of Lawrence may not be as temporary as once expected.
WIBW
13.4 START TV
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to a technical problem START TV 13.4 is unable to be broadcast at this time. We hope to have replacement equipment here ASAP, but due to availability and the Holiday whe have no eta at this time. We apologize for this situation and will do what we can until it can be repaired.
TALLMAN: Principal for Day offers glimpse of public school changes
“Is that one of the people who owns this school?”. The question came from a serious-looking young man as I was starting my tour of Jardine Elementary School as part of Topeka USD 501’s Principal for a Day program. I assume it was a combination of my tie and jacket and a previous alert that some strangers would be visiting that raised his interest.
lawrencekstimes.com
An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas
The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
WIBW
Plaza Lights shine bright for 93rd year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a Thanksgiving night tradition that has drawn people in droves to the Country Club Plaza. It’s about more than the 80 miles of multicolored lights outlining the Spanish-style architecture. The ceremony is a seasonal tradition for many, but that’s not the only...
Comments / 0