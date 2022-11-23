Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship game on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”

BALDWINSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO