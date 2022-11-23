ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

High school roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship game

Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship game on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Bryant

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-72 loss to Bryant on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Bryant_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. In a chippy game...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Bryant: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Even with ‘Cuse playing a decent Bryant team, the Draftkings Line favors the Orange by 8.5. TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 1-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 1, Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball hosts Bryant: What to Know

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home after a brief trip to New York City to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange went 1-1 in the Empire Classic in a pair of overtime games in Brooklyn, downing...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy