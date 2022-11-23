Read full article on original website
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Cicero-North Syracuse football falls again to Bennett in Class AA state semifinal (photos)
Endicott, N.Y. — The Cicero-North Syracuse football team lost to Bennett 34-7 in the Class AA state semifinal for the second straight season Saturday night at Union-Endicott High School.
Section III boys basketball coaches poll: Which players have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Each year, high school sports teams experience some form of roster turnover due to graduation, transfers or athletes pursuing other interests. Some of the players lost may have been key to the team’s success a year prior. Once that player moves on, a new player must step up and help fill the hole the departing player left.
High school roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship game
Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship game on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-72 loss to Bryant on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Bryant_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. In a chippy game...
Section III ice hockey coaches poll: Who is the toughest player on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Toughness is one of the most important attributes for an ice hockey player. Section III is loaded with players who epitomize toughness. >> Section III boys ice hockey 2022-23: Team previews, top players in Division I.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-72 loss to Bryant on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best pound-for-pound wrestler on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Wrestling is a sport that is highly dependent on weight class. But at syracuse.com’s winter media day, we asked coaches to throw weight classes out the window when evaluating their athletes. We asked coaches to give us their best pound-for-pound wrestlers. Here are the results.
Syracuse playing for first winning record since 2018 in regular-season finale (7 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time in four years, the end of the regular season does not mean the end of the year for Syracuse football. The Orange already guaranteed itself a bowl berth in Week 7 of the season, earning its sixth win in a 24-9 victory over N.C. State in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse’s crazy loss to Bryant at the buzzer: A melee and a freshman bright spot (quick hits)
Syracuse met Bryant in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday afternoon. And with 7:25 left in the first half, a basketball game turned into a melee.
Two College Basketball Players Slapped Each Other on Court [WATCH]
The college basketball year is still young and things are already heating up on the court. Watch as a Syracuse basketball player slaps a Bryant Bulldogs player, then the player for Bryant slaps him back. However, when a fellow Syracuse player saw what happened, the much smaller player for Bryant...
Section III boys basketball media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III boys basketball players and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of players and coaches from nearly 60 teams and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Bryant: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Even with ‘Cuse playing a decent Bryant team, the Draftkings Line favors the Orange by 8.5. TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 1-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 1, Syracuse.
Syracuse guard Judah Mintz on having to watch Orange lose to Bryant following his ejection: ‘It was just painful’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Judah Mintz was at the center of Syracuse’s 73-72 loss to Bryant on Saturday despite playing only eight minutes as he was ejected for hitting a Bryant player in the first half of the game. The Bryant player; senior guard Doug Edert, then slapped Mintz...
Syracuse basketball hosts Bryant: What to Know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home after a brief trip to New York City to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange went 1-1 in the Empire Classic in a pair of overtime games in Brooklyn, downing...
Mikel Jones traveled with team but will not play against Boston College
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Syracuse football will be without its “heartbeat” for Saturday night’s regular-season finale against Boston College. Linebacker and captain Mikel Jones traveled with the team but will not play. He was on the sidelines in street clothes and with a boot on his right foot during warmups.
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz, Bryant’s Doug Edert plus 2 other players ejected from game (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz and Bryant guard Doug Edert were ejected in the first half of Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome after exchanging slaps. The play occurred with 7:35 left in the first half with Bryant leading 25-17. Mintz was called for...
Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim, Bryant’s Jared Grasso have postgame exchange after heated game
Syracuse, N.Y. – At the end of a bizarre game that featured multiple ejections, multiple technical fouls and a buzzer-beating layup, Syracuse players and Bryant players were then tasked with the traditional post-game handshake line. Bryant beat the Orange 73-72 on a driving layup by Sherif Gross-Bullock with .8...
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant: Charles Pride’s homecoming won’t be on TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to action to face the Bryant Bulldogs in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bryant will air at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz ejected from Boston College game after throwing multiple punches
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Syracuse football will be down an offensive lineman as it attempts to mount a comeback against Boston College. Redshirt freshman Enrique Cruz was ejected late in the second quarter after punching BC right edge Donovan Ezeiruaku several times in the back of his helmet. Cruz...
In a chippy game with players and coaches ejected, Bryant wins it in the last second (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Bryant Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will stream on ACC Network Extra. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Bryant to see the latest...
