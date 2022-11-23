Read full article on original website
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Peer-to-Peer conflict resolution in Freeport school
The J.W. Dodd Middle School peer mediation team, composed of 34 students, finished 16 hours of professional training with Gregg Scheiner of EAC Network and took an oath on Nov. 3 in the Dodd library. The Honorable Anthony W. Paradiso presided over the ceremony, while Assistant Principal Earl Mitchell commended the children for their leadership abilities.
Herald Community Newspapers
Woodward Center prepares for the future
Change is coming to the Woodward Children’s Center. It’s been the place to educate children with exceptional needs since the early 1950s, but the time has come for the West Merrick Road school to move into the 21st century. And it will all come down to SWOT. That...
Herald Community Newspapers
Women’s group marks Red and Gold with scholarships
A local professional education sorority is seeing red. And gold. It’s the 65th anniversary of Beta Omicron, one of more than a hundred chapters of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa. And the organization of teachers, principals, day care providers and librarians did what they enjoyed most: award scholarships to deserving college-bound students.
Comments / 0