Democrat Sawyer Steps Away from Leadership Post; Hawkins Seeks Job of Kansas House Speaker
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas House Democratic leader Tom Sawyer, first elected to the Legislature in 1986, said Tuesday he didn’t intend to seek the leadership job entering the 2023 session. The announcement that Sawyer would step aside but remain in the House followed decisions by House Speaker Ron...
Race for Kansas’ top House Democrat heats up
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawmakers are throwing their names in the hat to become the next top Democrat in the Kansas House. House Minority Agenda Chair, Representative Brandon Woodard from Lenexa, announced Wednesday that he will be running for House Minority Leader. Woodard became one of the state’s first two LGTBQ legislators elected to the House […]
Western Kansas attorney named judge in 25th Judicial District
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly this week appointed Rebecca Faurot of Scott City to the judgeship position in the 25th Judicial District. The position was created by the retirement of Judge Wendel Wurst. “Faurot is a level-headed and dedicated public servant,” Kelly said. “I am confident the 25th Judicial...
Kansas voters reject plan to shift power from the governor to the Legislature
The proposed amendment failed by less than 10,000 votes in the initial ballot count. It would have allowed the Kansas Legislature to take away some policy-making capabilities from the governor’s administration. A week of counting ballots suggests Kansas voters narrowly rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would...
KanCare 101: How to apply for Medicaid benefits in Kansas
In any given month, about 450,000 Kansans rely on Medicaid to pay for health care. The program is paid for by the federal government with states providing a match and administering the program. As with any assistance program, it can be difficult to determine if you qualify. Who qualifies depends on many factors, only one of which is income.
NW Kansas attorney reappointed to legal education board
TOPEKA — The Supreme Court appointed one and reappointed four others to the Kansas Continuing Legal Education Board. Bach Tho Hang, deputy public defender, Sedgwick County Public Defender Office, Wichita, was appointed to serve a three-year term. Gillian Chadwick, Topeka, associate professor of law, Washburn University School of Law;...
Kansas judicial branch website goes offline temporarily
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a news release sent out at 7:18 pm, Nov. 26th, the Kansas judicial branch says their full website at www.kscourts.org is temporarily offline and a landing page with links to online services has been put in its place for now. The branch says work is...
New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators
TOPEKA — A New York Times investigation into the gambling industry’s bare-knuckled lobbying efforts provides insight into concessions Kansas lawmakers provided when they legalized sports betting earlier this year. Among the revelations from the report, published Sunday as part of a series on “a relentless nationwide campaign” to expand sports betting: Kansas lawmakers slashed an […] The post New York Times investigation shows how sports gambling industry exploited Kansas legislators appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Learning to live with toxic algal blooms in Kansas
A deadly bacteria could be awaiting Kansas livestock, pets and wildlife in the ponds where they drink. Scientists say it’s one of the deadliest organisms in the world. “The cyanotoxins that cyanobacteria produce can be more potent to humans or animals than cobra venom,” says Steve Ensley, K-State clinical veterinary toxicologist. “We’re talking parts per billion amounts (can) easily cause death in a 1,200-pound animal.”
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Evergy reached agreement with environmental and consumer advocates, but Kansas Corporation Commission staff objected. Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental...
‘The most worthless of all fish’ survey results posted by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results of a common carp survey sent out to Kansas anglers are in. Kansas anglers were asked by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to answer several questions related to common carp in a recent survey. The results were released in a KDWP newsletter by Fisheries Biologist Nick Kramer, which […]
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
A Kansas grandmother’s plea for custody
MUSCOTAH, Kan. (KCTV) - Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family, but one Kansas grandmother has had hers torn apart. This is the latest case in a series of foster care failure stories KCTV5 has been following. Melissa Razo wants to adopt her three grandsons, only to be denied.
KS WWII vet who survived Nazi prison camps to celebrate milestone 100th birthday this week
“He’s tough. He doesn’t give up,” his son says.
Education decisions that will make the U.S. a Third World country
Last Wednesday, the Kansas Board of Regents vice president of academic affairs told board members that college algebra was for preparing students for calculus, so only 20 percent of majors needed higher-level math. According to the Kansas News Service, he told KBOR “We’re sending students down a road that’s not practical, that’s not really needed, not relevant for their field. So, this is something that doesn’t work very well.” Thus, Regents are considering aligning math requirements with a student’s major. Many more could take statistics instead of algebra.
Kansas Humane Society CEO suddenly out
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit. The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.
Nearly $100 million in Kansas Lottery winnings wait to be claimed
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly $100 million in lottery winnings remain unclaimed in Kansas. Millions of dollars worth of lottery winnings lay unclaimed in Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery. Prizes ranging from just a few thousand to in the millions are still waiting for someone to claim them nearly a year after they were won. […]
Kansas veteran joined the Air Force on one of the most infamous days in American history
After watching old movies feature war planes taking flight, Carl Nickles knew he wanted to fly. He joined the Air Force on Nov. 22, 1963, but what was supposed to be a day of looking forward to the future quickly turned into one of the most infamous days in American history.
No Thanksgiving at home for Kansas singer, but he’s not complaining
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One man is missing his Kansas family’s Thanksgiving, but he has a good reason. Justin Aaron is in a Los Angeles hotel room, preparing for his next performance on NBC’s “The Voice.” “This Thanksgiving does look a little different because I’m in LA, and my family’s back home in Kansas,” he […]
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
