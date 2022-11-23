Last Wednesday, the Kansas Board of Regents vice president of academic affairs told board members that college algebra was for preparing students for calculus, so only 20 percent of majors needed higher-level math. According to the Kansas News Service, he told KBOR “We’re sending students down a road that’s not practical, that’s not really needed, not relevant for their field. So, this is something that doesn’t work very well.” Thus, Regents are considering aligning math requirements with a student’s major. Many more could take statistics instead of algebra.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO