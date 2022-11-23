ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester-based company prepares inmates to re-enter society

By Jatyra Marsh
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbhTi_0jLDZM2v00

ROCHESTER N.Y.(WROC) — A Rochester-based company is now helping inmates across the country get their GED.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 610,000 people are released from state and federal prisons each year and roughly 20,000 from New York State alone. Studies show a high school education greatly reduces the risk of returning.

Now, a Rochester-based company known as CypherWorx has partnered with ViaPath Technologies to get more inmates educated.

CypherWorx has been around for a decade and has grown to employ more than 30 people in the Rochester area and provides training to more than a million people every year through education services and learning throughout a variety of industries. Now, inmates in hundreds of prisons are using their services to get their GED.

CypherWorx CEO Paul Cypher said the goal is to ensure those going back into their communities are fully equipped with what they need to succeed.

“We want to end recidivism. We want to make sure the people are reintegrated into society, can reenter society, and become successful when they come back into society and so to do that one of the ways is to make sure that they get the training and professional development that they need to grow and learn and get a job when they get out,” said Cypher.

CypherWorx’s services are being offered on tablets through a system ViaPath has already set up in prisons.

Tony Lowden with ViaPath said that, while GED education has been offered to inmates for years, this makes the process a lot easier.

“We have an opportunity to be intentional with our technology to truly correct people so they can go home and be better and more importantly to look at ways of taking a holistic approach of helping men and women come home in our prisons to be better and make our community safer,” said Lowden.

Lowden explained what makes this extra unique is that someone can continue to use this service after they get out and their family can participate as well.

Services that might impact people all over the U.S., were created and sent out from the Rochester area.  To learn more about how to get your friend or loved one involved visit the website here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

jim
2d ago

Preparation includes a briefing on how to vote, where to shop for free, profiles on the most vulnerable, marijuana licensee agreements, how to collect retroactive payments of missed stimulus checks, free medical and welfare coverage, SNAP applications and free laptops and cell phones.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Gov. Hochul urges vaccines around the holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul put out an update regarding the state’s fight against the COVID-19 virus. It started with a statistic from the day before Thanksgiving: 24 coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday, November 23. “With the holiday season now in full swing, I urge New Yorkers to take […]
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Messenger

Ontario County ATHENA recipients announced

CANANDAIGUA — One of the award recipients is senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The other is vice president and Canandaigua branch manager at Lyons National Bank. Together, Michelle Pedzich and Tara Rago embody the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model:...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Massive Student Loan News For New York State

The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
BUFFALO, NY
wxxinews.org

Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring

Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Twenty-five Rochester men now Peacemaker fellows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — What will it take to get our gun violence emergency under control? Does connecting shooters with resources and paying them not to shoot, work?. The City of Rochester is hoping it might. The Peacemaker Fellowship Program has now been fully underway in Rochester for about 3 months.
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell

A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
MICHIGAN STATE
WIBX 950

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

The Landmark Society Announces 2022 Preservation Awards

The Landmark Society of Western New York recently announced the 2022 Preservation Awards. The awards are given to individuals and organizations in our nine-county area that have made outstanding efforts in the preservation of their homes, public buildings, historic properties, and landscapes. AWARD OF MERIT. The Award of Merit is...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Seven Children in Steuben County Adopted

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Seven children will be joining new families ahead of the holiday season. According to the Steuben County's Department of Social Services, seven children joined four families on national adoption day last Friday. The department says a total of nineteen children have found new families in 20-22...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy