It’s been a difficult season for quarterback Robby Ashford and the Auburn Tigers for a host of reasons, including one that just recently came to light. Ashford said after the 49-27 loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl that he had been playing with a sprained AC joint that he sustained in the second half of the 17-14 overtime win over Missouri all the way back on Sept. 24 but that he had not said anything about it publicly because he didn’t want opponents to attack it.

AUBURN, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO