ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn suffers game-changing play on controversial fumble during punt return

Auburn suffered a game-changing play on a controversial fumble with 2:47 remaining in the first half. Keionte Scott fumbled a punt return that went to review, as CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson and Gene Steratore both agreed that it appeared the ball didn’t move, suggesting that Scott didn’t touch the ball. Alabama scored 4 plays later to take a 35-14 lead with 54 seconds remaining. After the review, the call on the field stood.
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

When is the Iron Bowl, where can you watch it?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — The Auburn Tigers head to Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to face the Alabama’s 8th-ranked Crimson Tide for the 87th Iron Bowl, perhaps the most storied rivalry game in college football. Both teams are coming of two straight wins, Alabama (9-2) against Austin Peay at home and against Ole Miss in […]
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban breaks down key 52-yard pass from Bryce Young to Jermaine Burton after Alabama's Iron Bowl victory

A rare 2-loss Alabama team ended the season off on a high note with a 49-27 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban broke down his play of the game as he does after each contest, which was an important 52-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Young to wide receiver Jermaine Burton.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Greg McElroy: Alabama Will Be "Motivated" For Iron Bowl

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama and Auburn will square off at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This season hasn't gone according to plan for Alabama. Nick Saban's squad will enter the Iron Bowl with two losses. With the Crimson Tide's chances of making the College Football Playoff this year very slim, it's fair to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama vs. Auburn: Prediction and preview

For fans of Alabama and Auburn, the game of the year is almost here. The Iron Bowl is a 24/7/365 rivalry, and bragging rights for the next year are on the line Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) when the Crimson Tide and Tigers meet at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Why Lane Kiffin opted to stay at Ole Miss over Auburn, per report

Lane Kiffin will remain at Ole Miss over taking the Auburn job. He’s reiterated that multiple times, and he made it official Saturday morning, per multiple reports, by telling the Rebels staff and players he plans to stick with them. Now, the Tigers have moved to Hugh Freeze being...
OXFORD, MS
tdalabamamag.com

ESPN College Gameday predicts the Iron Bowl

The ESPN College Gameday crew provided their predictions for Alabama vs Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and celebrity guest picker, A.J. Hawk predicted the Crimson Tide will come out on top. The Iron Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CST....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans

Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football drops hype video for Iron Bowl against Auburn

One of the most passionate rivalries in college sports comes on Saturday. Alabama and Auburn battle each other in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are going after their tenth victory of the regular season. Alabama is out of the conversation for the Southeastern...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Robby Ashford reveals he played through painful injury since Mizzou game

It’s been a difficult season for quarterback Robby Ashford and the Auburn Tigers for a host of reasons, including one that just recently came to light. Ashford said after the 49-27 loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl that he had been playing with a sprained AC joint that he sustained in the second half of the 17-14 overtime win over Missouri all the way back on Sept. 24 but that he had not said anything about it publicly because he didn’t want opponents to attack it.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy