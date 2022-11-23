Read full article on original website
Historic Kirkwood Building built in 1920 on McGee Street was part of Kansas City's 'automobile row'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic 'Kritser House' dating back to 1850 was linked to a man who was influential in Independence, Missouri.CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
Arab American News
Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn
DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended
The group could be the longest continuously operating Black arts organization in the U.S.
airwaysmag.com
Icelandair Announces New Detroit Route
DALLAS – Icelandair (FI) has revealed it will commence a new service from Keflavík International Airport. (KEF) to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) from May 18, 2023. The summer seasonal service will be flown four weekly until the end of October 2023. FI will utilise one of...
Detroit News
Man fatally shot on I-96 Service Drive on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A man in his 20's was fatally shot in a car chase on the city's west side, police said. The shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the area of westbound Interstate 96 Service Drive and Vaughn. The driver of a green Dodge Charger was fatally shot, police said.
SMART plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
IcelandAir announces nonstop flights between Detroit Metro, Reykjavík beginning 2023
Pack your bags – travel between the Motor City and the Land of Fire and Ice just got easier after IcelandAir said it added direct flights right from Detroit Metro Airport in the upcoming year.
Nearly 50 bottles of wine, champagne seized from Canadian traveler at Ambassador Bridge
A Canadian resident traveling back to Canada from the U.S. is in some serious trouble after they failed to declare dozens of bottles of champagne and wine at the Ambassador Bridge last week.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
downriversundaytimes.com
Fake job offer tied to fraudulent check
TRENTON — A woman reported Nov. 4 that she thought she had been hired by Green Brick Partners, a homebuilder and land developer, but she later found out that she was the victim of a con, and the check sent to her to purchase computer equipment was fraudulent and an attempt by a scam artist to get her to send a valid money order to them.
police1.com
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
Local activists join striking Amazon workers in Midtown for Black Friday protest
On the morning of Black Friday – the busiest retail day of the year – local organizers joined striking Amazon workers in Detroit’s Midtown to protest the online retail giant.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
91-year-old woman killed in Thanksgiving morning Southfield house fire
Both the Detroit News and ClickonDetroit report a 91-year-old woman was killed when fire broke out on Lemoor (29,000 block), in the area of Southfield and Evergreen, just after 10:45 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
downriversundaytimes.com
Reckless driver arrested in school zone
WYANDOTTE — A woman was tracked down by police officers the morning of Nov. 14 after she drove maniacally through a school zone during drop off time. She reportedly almost struck a school crossing guard, as well.
Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as...
Tv20detroit.com
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Arab American News
Northville Arab American couple honored in online memorial service, donations for children exceeded $615,000
Manal Kadry and her husband, Dr. Omar Salamen, died after their car left the road as the driver attempted to navigate a turn near their neighborhood, Northville police said. Police said the car hit a tree near Seven Mile and Napier Roads. The couple died at the scene. They had...
