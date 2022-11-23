ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Detroit Free Press

Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot

Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn

DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
DEARBORN, MI
airwaysmag.com

Icelandair Announces New Detroit Route

DALLAS – Icelandair (FI) has revealed it will commence a new service from Keflavík International Airport. (KEF) to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) from May 18, 2023. The summer seasonal service will be flown four weekly until the end of October 2023. FI will utilise one of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man fatally shot on I-96 Service Drive on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A man in his 20's was fatally shot in a car chase on the city's west side, police said. The shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the area of westbound Interstate 96 Service Drive and Vaughn. The driver of a green Dodge Charger was fatally shot, police said.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Fake job offer tied to fraudulent check

TRENTON — A woman reported Nov. 4 that she thought she had been hired by Green Brick Partners, a homebuilder and land developer, but she later found out that she was the victim of a con, and the check sent to her to purchase computer equipment was fraudulent and an attempt by a scam artist to get her to send a valid money order to them.
TRENTON, MI
KOLD-TV

Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
PHOENIX, AZ
downriversundaytimes.com

Reckless driver arrested in school zone

WYANDOTTE — A woman was tracked down by police officers the morning of Nov. 14 after she drove maniacally through a school zone during drop off time. She reportedly almost struck a school crossing guard, as well.
WYANDOTTE, MI
WTOL 11

Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
DEARBORN, MI

