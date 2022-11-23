ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

Comments / 22

Chris Lemmons
6d ago

poor baby; killed by addicts, and their damn drugs and alcohol. with mom also not having custody it sounds like this poor child never had a chance. unsure if DSS was ever involved, but I experienced how their gender bias can get your children almost killed while dealing with a different county. they put me and my kids through hell with their mom, and no child should face the barrel of a gun and possible murder suicide. I had indisputable evidence and lots of it, but it meant nothing when compared to their own judgment and the words of a psychopathic pill head mother. unsure if my kids would still be alive if not for her going nuts in front of those same biased individuals. God had mercy on us, and prayers saved them. At least this baby will finally know love and safety with God.

11
Tinker Walker
6d ago

why did they have to cut a hole into the wall ? there's a lot here that I don't understand being reported. I do understand tho that a innocent little child was hurt so bad that she died and that's what needs justice . terrible things happen behind closed doors and neighbors need to check on other neighbors for the safety of the children that stay there if nothing else ....

10
Wilma Fingerdo ??
5d ago

No more suffering , no more abuse , Lil baby Hazel is in heaven, running the streets of gold ,our Father in heaven has her wrapped in his loving arms . Pray for justice to be served... Rest in Peace ,sweet baby of Jesus .💐✝️ 💐

8
Comments / 0

