A Claremont couple was arrested on Saturday by Taylorsville Police. 33-year old Randy Dean Keller is charged with larceny and served with a Catawba County warrant for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody following an alleged theft at the Taylorsville WalMart Store. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,000.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO