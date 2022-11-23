ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Convenience store clerk pleads guilty to felony charge

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0jLDYXcJ00

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Farquan Aljabbouri of Buffalo pleaded guilty Tuesday to misuse of Electronic Benefits Transfer cards.

According to the district attorney's office, while working as a cashier at a convenience store, Aljabbouri fraudulently obtained EBT cards from customers in exchange for money between September 26, 2020 and April 13, 2022. An investigation revealed that Aljabbouri allegedly used the cards to purchase items for the store.

"This defendant paid people to use their food stamp cards for his own benefit. I encourage anyone who has information regarding the misuse of public assistance funds to contact my office."
- Erie County DA John Flynn.

Aljabbouri faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison.

Comments / 2

kathy
3d ago

prosecute those who sell the cards, isn't that missuse of benefits as well. it should be fair across the board. people in NEED are given benefits to use for their home not for selling purposes. abuse of benefits that seems to be a frequent thing now a days. All the while those working to pay into the abused benefits get zero benefits when they NEED. Unfair in my eyes and to a lot of others paying into the system that is being abused.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown man facing multiple weapon charges

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department. On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle. Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On November 22, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Shantia L. Berry., 24, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Berry took merchandise valued at $164.18 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Berry was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Berry was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
nyspnews.com

Batavia man arrested for Aggravated DWI

On November 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Robert P. Grimm, Jr., 56, of Batavia, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 24, 2022, Troopers stopped Grimm Jr. on East Saile Drive in the town of Batavia for traffic infractions. While...
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

Elma man arrested for DWI

On November 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Michael O. Cole., 44, of Elma, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Girdle Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Cole was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Cole had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Cole was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
ELMA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Stabbing reported at treatment facility

Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
UNION COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Accused Jamestown Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Federal Trafficking Case

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to peddling illegal substances that ultimately lead to a overdose. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 43-year-old Bradley Knapp plead guilty to federal drug charges on Monday. Between January 2019, and June...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
LAKEWOOD, NY
nyspnews.com

Olean woman arrested for DWI

On November 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Emily M. Putt, 26 of Olean, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 21, 2022, Troopers were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle driven into a tree on Congress Rd in the Town of Hinsdale. During the course of investigation, Troopers observed Putt to possess signs of intoxication. Putt submitted to SFSTs on scene which she subsequently failed. Putt was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .08 % was recorded.
OLEAN, NY
nyspnews.com

Intoxicated driver arrested in Niagara Falls

On November 22, 2022, Troopers stopped McIver on I-190 N Exit 21 in the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing McIver, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. McIver was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. McIver was issued...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WIVB

Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
CONCORD, NY
WGRZ TV

BPD officer arraigned for allegedly leaving a loaded handgun in a rental car

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Buffalo Police officer was arraigned Monday for allegedly leaving a loaded handgun inside a rental car. The DA's office said 27-year-old Dequinn Saunders was arraigned on one count of Failure to Safely Store Firearms in the First Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
FREDONIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

City worker killed in snow removal accident identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The city worker who was killed during snow removal on Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Michael Muscarella. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that the incident happened at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday when a high-loader truck was dumping snow into a dump truck on the McKinley Parkway. It appeared the high-loader […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy