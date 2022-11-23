ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore woman dies 37 years after being shot and left paralyzed

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
The death of a Baltimore woman who was shot and left paralyzed 37 years ago has been ruled homicide.

Rosetta Mitchell, 69, died October 11 of this year. She'd been shot on April 7, 1985 which caused her to become paralyzed.

On Wednesday the Medical Examiner determined Mitchell died of complications from injuries suffered that day.

This has led police to upgrade her case to homicide.

Two suspects were already charged in connection with the shooting, Gary Wallace and Gary Boyd, both who are now 70-years-old.

Mitchell's death has been added to Baltimore City's 2022 homicide total, that currently sits at 302.

