Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
Related
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
Home partially collapses in house fire in Philadelphia's Logan section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a house fire in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. The fire started around 4 p.m. on Thursday on North 18th Street near Route 1.Heavy smoke billowed from the home, and part of the home collapsed.A dog was treated for smoke inhalation.Another fire broke out in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning killing a 91-year-old man.
billypenn.com
This North Philly 8th grader’s dream is to own a ranch and train horses
As the wind gusts picked up at Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club, adding to the chill of a November Sunday, Aazim Ferrell didn’t seem to mind. Wearing a blue hoodie and jeans, the 13-year-old carefully brushed a horse named Major, and shared a vision for his future. “My dream...
South Philadelphia bakery continues 70-year tradition of cooking turkeys
"My family and I, that's all we know. On Thanksgiving, we work," said General Manager Joe Cacia.
South Philadelphia Best Buy Black Friday shoppers on the rush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a day of giving thanks for all we have, Friday is a day to buy more stuff. Stores are open early for Black Friday, the official start to the holiday shopping season.It's an early morning for people trying to beat the clock to find bargains. At Best Buy in South Philadelphia, some people even started queuing up at 3 a.m.Big on the shopping list at Best Buy were entertainment electronics such as Xbox or video games. Some shoppers said it was their first time at the store on a Black Friday and they definitely felt the adrenaline rush."It was my first time being here, so I didn't really know what I was expecting but I came in and saw the main things, the sales, I was like 'all right, I got to get down to business," a shopper said.Another customer came to take advantage of the low prices."I would have not gotten a lot of this stuff if it wasn't for the discounts. That's why I picked most of the stuff," the customer said.If you don't have your Black Friday game plan ready yet, here's when you can start hitting the stores on Friday.
Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday's sunshine will give way to clouds overnight and downpours on Sunday as a storm system from Texas arrives. Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel. As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!
The Fishtown dining scene continues to be one of Philadelphia's more exciting restaurant destinations. It has grown immensely in the past decade, with many spots receiving national and international attention in publications like Vogue and shows like Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix.
Thanksgiving football tradition gets reborn at Philadelphia high school
Martin Luther King High School drummed up excitement for the first Thanksgiving Football Classic in nearly a decade!
gratefulweb.com
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) From A Philly Special Christmas is Out NOW!
A Philly Special Christmas is excited to announce the release of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” featuring performances from NFL Eagles’ Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson produced by Charlie Hall (The War on Drugs) and executive producer Connor Barwin is out now. This is the first in a series of holiday classic singles to be released every Friday between now and the album’s official release on December 23rd via Vera Y Records. Recorded at Rittenhouse Soundworks, Silent Partners, and Elm St studio, proceeds from the LP will be donated to the Children’s Treatment Crisis Center in Philadelphia.
philasun.com
LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families
City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
billypenn.com
Why Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving balloons get inflated in the wee hours on a dark street
If you want to watch the giant balloons being inflated for Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you’ll have to get up awfully early. Instead of a party the day before, it’s a middle-of-the-night affair. This timing allows for a last-minute weather check before making the effort, organizers told...
Battaglia family carries on Thanksgiving tradition in Montgomery County
Brooke Battaglia and her family were busy in the kitchen. As we all know, a lot of prep goes into the perfect Thanksgiving meal.
A third bus carrying immigrants from Texas arrives in Philly: report
A third bus containing immigrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia early this morning, with a fourth believed to be close behind, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. About 81 passengers in total were expected on the bus, which pulled into 30th Street Station shortly after 6 a.m. Two...
PhillyBite
5 Best French Onion Soup in Philadelphia
Whether you're looking for a cozy, intimate venue or a great wine bar, Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro in Philadelphia is perfect for your next night out. They have a great selection of French wines and bistro fare. They also feature a fine selection of artwork and warm lighting. Their knowledgeable staff will help you make your visit a success. 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
1 Dead, Two Hurt In Early Thanksgiving Philadelphia Fire
One man was killed and two others injured in a fire early Thanksgiving morning in Philadelphia, officials said. The victim's body was found on the first floor of a rowhouse on the 4600 block of Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m., fire officials said. One person was rescued from the second...
Volunteers deliver Thanksgiving meals to thousands of critically ill folks and their families in Greater Philadelphia
Dozens of people in white aprons formed production lines along large steel tables. They quickly filled reusable bags with turkey legs, gravy, green beans, salad, cranberry sauce, stuffing, apple pie, and more. Volunteers put together and delivered about 900 bags, containing all the elements of a Thanksgiving dinner, to people...
fox29.com
Officials: South Philadelphia barricade situation ends with 1 man in custody
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A man is in Philadelphia police custody after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence, during a domestic dispute. Officials say the incident happened Friday, about 3:15 in the afternoon, on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street. Police were called to a residence on the report...
What to eat at Christmas Village this year
With Thanksgiving behind us, it is now officially the holiday season, and that means Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is in full swing. One of the highlights of the seasonal market is, of course, the food.
Turkey tradition continues in Cacia's Bakery's 70th year
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you cook it, they will come. And they will arrive early.Early birds got in line before 4 a.m. to get their Thanksgiving turkey cooked in the brick oven at Cacia's Bakery on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia."I got here at 3:50 a.m.," said Jumbo Nathan Daniels. "You have to get here early."One by one, customers bring their birds into the bakery, already stuffed, seasoned and wrapped in foil. For $29, the Cacia's staff will slow roast each turkey to perfection in the brick oven CBS3 was inside the bakery as owner Sam Cacia greeted customers and...
billypenn.com
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
Comments / 0