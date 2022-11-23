Read full article on original website
Another "Harry Potter" Star Dies
Actor Leslie Phillips, who starred in both the "Carry On" and "Harry Potter" franchises, has reportedly died at the age of 98, CNN reports. Phillips' agent Jonathan Floyd confirmed the death, saying that the actor passed away "peacefully in his sleep" Monday, November 7th.
'Game Of Thrones' Actor And Punk Pioneer Wilko Johnson Dead At 75
Johnson helped start the British punk rock movement and played a big role in 'GoT.'
King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune
Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).
Julian Lennon Wasn’t Sure If He Was ‘Comfortable’ With Paul McCartney Bringing John Lennon to Life on Tour: ‘It Shocked Me’
Julian Lennon said he was "shocked" to see his father, John Lennon, "brought to life" for a virtual duet with fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney.
Actress Erica Hoy Dies in Car Crash
Actress Erica Hoy has died. The 26-year-old was tragically killed in a five-vehicle car crash on the Port River Expressway in the Australian city of Gillman on Tuesday evening that left three others injured. The woman accused of causing the crash has since been arrested. Hoy was traveling with her...
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.” Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago and posted regular updates until March this year. Her last post included the hashtags #alwayskeepfighting and #chemosucks. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She...
Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actress Was 47
Nicki Aycox, best known for her recurring part on Supernatural and her lead role in the TNT crime-drama Dark Blue, has died. She was 47. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” wrote Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, in a Facebook post on Thursday, November 17. “She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
Black child actor heckled and booed during Royal Opera House performance of Alcina
A Black child performer was heckled during the Royal Opera House production of Alcina. The central London venue is currently showing the Handel opera until 26 November. On Tuesday (8 November), young actor Malakai M Bayoh gave his debut performance in the role of Oberto.Soon after the evening’s show, audience members shared on social media that there had been a disturbance during Bayoh’s solo, caused by someone in the crowd.“Vile behaviour from one audience member at Alcina at the Royal Opera House,” began one tweet by journalist Rebecca Franks. “He booed and heckled the young boy singing (in a lovely...
Bandmember Ousted from Popular Rock Band Over New Allegations
Brandon Fried, drummer for the popular rock band, The Neighbourhood, has reportedly been ousted from the band following allegations that he groped a woman at a bar, according to CNN.
Rock Guitarist Found Murdered: What We Know About Dan Fawcett's Death
Daniel Fawcett, better known as the guitarist in the Canadian hard rock band Helix back in the early 2000s, was found murdered on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at 52 years old. Helix lead singer Brian Vollmer confirmed the tragic passing on Facebook, sharing kind words about the former guitarist. "Yesterday...
Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash
John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Started a Shocking & Unexpected Friendship With This A-List Actor Weeks Before Her Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now we’ve seen some rather unexpected A-list best friends (and even more unexpected couples no one thought would happen), but this newly reported friendship is one of the most surprising we’ve ever heard about. It’s not just with one A-lister, but it’s an A-lister and a member of the British Royal Family. It seems the late Queen Elizabeth II had friends in so many high places, and apparently, Hollywood is no different. Any guesses? Trust us, you won’t get it. In...
Jason David Frank Has Died at Age 49
Actor and mixed martial arts artist Jason David Frank has died at age 49. Frank was born in Covina, California, and was famous for his acting roles in the original Mighty Moprhin’ Power Rangers TV series in the early 1990s. In the show, he played the character of Tommy Oliver who was initially introduced as the Green Ranger in season 1. As the storyline of the show progressed, he transitioned into becoming the White Ranger and was on the shoe for a total of 145 episodes.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered was an inhumane execution method to warn the people against treason.
Drawn, hanged, and quartered might be one of the most inhumane forms of punishment and death for men during the medieval ages. The penalty was standard in England, Wales, and Ireland for high treason.
Sean Penn’s son, Hopper, recalls ‘butting heads’ with ‘strict’ dad growing up
Sean Penn’s parenting style has gone through major changes over the years. While the actor is now “lax,” his son, Hopper, told People in an interview published Wednesday that Penn was a “strict” dad growing up. “I was always getting into trouble,” the 29-year-old recalled. “We butted heads for a long time.” Now, the “Milk” star, 62, has “chilled out in his older age” and is “really into FaceTime and texting.” Hopper noted, “When he texts, they’re like novels. He has to send them in increments. So I rarely read them!” Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright, who also share daughter Dylan, 31, initially began...
Elvis Presley Had a 6-Word Ritual He Performed Every Day With His Inner Circle in His Graceland Bedroom
Elvis Presley prayed for protection with a six-word ritual he performed every night alongside his inner circle in his Graceland bedroom.
Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet
Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham...
