Read full article on original website
Related
Falls Church News-Press
Our Man in Arlington
The religious element in the debate over Missing Middle housing was on dramatic display November 17th, as 266 advocates packed the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington. Put on by the Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement—a coalition of 50 faith and civic groups—the evening of speakers, music and song came amid continued angry division over the proposal to allow more multi-family structures in single-family-zoned neighborhoods. The Arlington Committee of 100 cancelled its November 9th examination of the topic “because it found itself, at the last minute, unable to present a high-quality, balanced program,” I was told.
Falls Church News-Press
Business News: November 24 – 30
November has been proclaimed Live Local Month to promote the support of Falls Church neighbors and friends who own or work at local businesses. Living local benefits local schools and projects and adds job opportunities through your local taxes. Moving towards the holidays, the Falls Church Chamber encourages Shopping Local which is easier than ever with a new promotion. Kicking off Small Business Saturday, November 26, the City of Falls Church is offering a way to further support local businesses with the sale of the Little City Gift Card program. The digital gift card will carry a match for your first three cards purchases, for use in participating businesses. These include entertainment, fitness, healthcare, retail and salons. For more information, visit https://www.fallschurchva.gov/2168/The-Little-City-Gift-Card.
Comments / 0