November has been proclaimed Live Local Month to promote the support of Falls Church neighbors and friends who own or work at local businesses. Living local benefits local schools and projects and adds job opportunities through your local taxes. Moving towards the holidays, the Falls Church Chamber encourages Shopping Local which is easier than ever with a new promotion. Kicking off Small Business Saturday, November 26, the City of Falls Church is offering a way to further support local businesses with the sale of the Little City Gift Card program. The digital gift card will carry a match for your first three cards purchases, for use in participating businesses. These include entertainment, fitness, healthcare, retail and salons. For more information, visit https://www.fallschurchva.gov/2168/The-Little-City-Gift-Card.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO